Spurs land Ange Postecoglou

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE announced the arrival of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, just days after he completed the treble with Celtic.

A statement on the Spurs website said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach. Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join us on 1 July on a four-year contract.

Daniel Levy, Spurs Chairman, said, “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

More to follow…