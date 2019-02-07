North London derby to be held at Wembley as Spurs confirm further stadium delays

Tottenham will face bitter rivals Arsenal at their temporary home as further safety testing is required at their new ground.

TOTTENHAM WILL PLAY their Premier League fixture with Arsenal on 2 March at Wembley after the club confirmed that the wait to move into its new ground will continue.

It had been hoped that next month’s North London derby could be used as the new stadium’s grand opening, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed today that further safety testing is required before the doors are opened.

In a statement on the club’s website, Levy said: “We can today report that remedial works on the safety systems in the new stadium are near completion and we shall then move forward to the final stages of testing the fire detection and alarm system and its integration with the other safety systems.

“The success of this testing is critical to our ability to obtain a safety certificate and open the stadium.

“We can confirm, therefore, that we shall play our Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday 2 March at 12.30 pm at Wembley Stadium.”

It was announced in January that Spurs’ league matches against Watford, Newcastle and Leicester would all be held at Wembley, along with the home leg of their upcoming Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund on 13 February, with Levy apologising to fans for the drawn-out nature of the club’s change of premises.

“Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters,” he added today. “These next few weeks are pivotal.”

