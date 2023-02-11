Kerry and Sligo sides advance to Hogan Cup semi-finals after provincial senior wins

Evan Treacy / INPHO Aodhan O'Neill and Cian Lynch lift the trophy for St Brendan's. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Results

Munster (Corn Uí Mhuiri) senior A football final

St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry) 1-12 Rochestown College (Cork) 1-4

Connacht senior A football final

Summerhill College (Sligo) 0-16 Claregalway College (Galway) 1-9

*****

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE in Killarney and Summerhill College in Sligo are celebrating today after their provincial senior A football final wins today.

The Kerry football powerhouse are on top in Munster once more after their 1-12 to 1-4 success over Cork’s Rochestown College in Mallow this afternoon in the Corn Uí Mhuirí decider.

Advertisement

It ensures St Brendan’s win back-to-back provincial titles, having previously enjoyed that feat in 2016 and 2017, while they lost out at the final stage of the Hogan Cup last year.

They were ahead 0-5 to 0-3 clear at half-time of this game and moved seven clear during the second half. Rochestown College, badly hit by injuries to key personnel, received a boost with a goal from Sean Coakley.

Glenflesk’s John Kelleher scored the goal that clinched success for St Brendan’s with his club-mate Luke Crowley, son of Kerry All-Ireland winner Johnny, the top scorer with 0-5. Alex Hennigan (0-3) and Timmy Moynihan (0-2) were others to make important scoring contributions.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Jamie Moynihan with Callum O'Neill and Mark O'Rourke. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In the Connacht final at the province’s GAA centre of excellence in Bekan, Summerhill College made it a Sligo double on the day. After St Atrracta’s won the B final in the curtain-raiser, Summerhill toasted success in the A final against Galway outfit Claregalway College.

Summerhill trailed 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time but outscored their opponents by 0-12 to 0-4 in the second half to lift this crown for the first time since 2016.

Connacht A final RESULT



Summerhill win!

A Sligo colleges double in Bekan!



Summerhill College 0-16

Claregalway 1-9 — Ocean FM Sport (@oceanfmsport) February 11, 2023

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Summerhill landed the first three points of the half to draw level and after Claregalway went back in front, two scores by Ronan Niland left it tied once more at 1-8 to 0-11.

From there the Sligo side won the remainder of the match by 0-5 to 0-1 with Niland pointing the way, while Mark McDaniel and Eli Rooney also raised important white flags.

St Brendan’s and Summerhill College join Naas CBS, yesterday’s Leinster final victors, at the All-Ireland semi-final stage of the Hogan Cup. The MacRory Cup final takes place tomorrow in Ulster, an all-Tyrone affair between Holy Trinity Cookstown and Omagh CBS.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.