Athenry’s Clodagh Burke and Sofia Daly of St. Finbarr's. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Athenry crowned All-Ireland champions for first time since 1977 after St Finbarr's replay

Galway side win by two points in Thurles.
7.11pm, 3 Jan 2026

Athenry 0-14 

St Finbarr’s 0-12

GALWAY’S ATHENRY HAVE been crowned All-Ireland senior camogie club champions after a replay victory over St Finbarr’s of Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Clodagh Burke scored the winner in extra-time, with Jessica Gill adding another late score as Athenry secured their first All-Ireland title since 1977 — and second ever.

More to follow.

