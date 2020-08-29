This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
1-5 for McManamon as 2018 finalists St Jude's book first of the Dublin 2020 semi spots

The gap was cut to four points before St Jude’s pushed on for the win.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 5:13 PM
15 minutes ago 625 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5189937
St. Judes' Seamus Ryan with Adam Fearon of Skerries Harps.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
St. Judes' Seamus Ryan with Adam Fearon of Skerries Harps.
St. Judes' Seamus Ryan with Adam Fearon of Skerries Harps.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

St Jude’s 1-17

Skerries Harps 1-10

ST JUDE’S ARE the first team to book a spot in the Dublin SFC1 semi-finals after holding off a late fightback from Skerries Harps in Parnell Park.

The 2018 finalists had seven points to spare at the final whistle, with Kevin McManamon hitting 1-5 following an impressive display.

They were eight points clear at one point in the second half, but their opponents were just four points adrift after 54 minutes.

McManamon’s goal put Jude’s into that 1-11 to 0-6 lead before Killian McGinnis found the net for Skerries to ensure a nervy finish. 

Skerries missed some goal chances and could only manage one more point before the end, while Jude’s tagged on the insurance points to send them through to the final four.

St Jude’s opened up a three-point lead in the early stages of the first half courtesy of a Niall Coakley free.

Skerries were back on level terms though by the 26th minute after goalkeeper Cormac Rocks came up the field to convert a ’45.  The teams went into half-time break on a 0-6 0-6 scoreline.

St Jude’s regained the advantage after the restart, opening up a five-point gap, with McManamon and Diarmaid McLoughlin among the scorers. 

McManamon struck again by grabbing the first goal of the game to push his side further in front.

Skerries rallied once more, with that McGinnis goal cutting the deficit to four. But it was Jude’s who pushed on to secure the victory and progress to the semi-finals.

Kilmacud Crokes and St Vincent’s will do battle in the other quarter-final this evening [throw-in, 5.30pm].

Two more quarter-finals will follow tomorrow, as Ballyboden St Enda’s take on Raheny at 2pm followed by the clash of Ballymun Kickhams and Na Fianna at 4.30pm.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

