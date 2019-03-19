'The tradition here is huge and it inspires everyone' - Kilkenny college chasing a 23rd senior schools title

ST KIERAN’S SENIOR hurling manager Tom Hogan says his players don’t feel weighed down by the college’s rich tradition as they hunt down a record 23rd schools senior ‘A’ hurling title.

The famous Kilkenny nursery is on the scent of more national success following a robust finale against Dublin’s Coláiste Eoin at O’Moore Park in the Top Oil Leinster final last weekend.

The reigning Masita Post Primary GAA All-Ireland champions looked vulnerable when they fell behind for the first time in the 41st minute, but they used a strong wind to good effect and shot eight unanswered points to take the provincial title.

In a real David versus Goliath clash Coláiste Eoin were looking for a breakthrough first crown at this level whilst old stagers Kieran’s were hunting a 56th win and yet manager Hogan says his players were just as ravenous for a win as their Dublin opponents.

“One of the lads stood up in our dressing room minutes before the throw-in,” Hogan said.

We had been warning them how hungry Coláiste Eoin would be in pursuit of a first title, but our player took to the floor and told us to hang on a minute, that he was chasing his first medal too.

“And that’s the hunger that keeps us going,” Hogan says.

“That chap was just as hungry as anyone on the other side. Every year the dynamic here is different. We have around five of last year’s panel in 2019 but really the make-up is entirely different.

“We’d usually have six or seven from O’Loughlin Gaels, for example, but this season we have just one. And we have a huge spread from all over the county with lots of lads coming in from country clubs.

“None of our players has an All-Ireland minor medal which is unusual compared to other years gone by.

Ballyhale's Eoin Cody has been playing a crucial role for St Keran's College. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“But what we do have this season are players – from the likes of Graigue-Ballycallan, Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunamaggin – who have experienced good success with their clubs at national level in the past few months and have gained some good experience.

“Hopefully that will stand to us. We didn’t really get to see much of our players up to Christmas because of this – and a delay in the under-21 championship but since then we have had the lads quite a lot and we have a lot of work under the belt.”

In all this campaign they have played eight games thus far and Hogan says the round-robin format has given him a chance to use his extended squad.

“I suppose the good thing about it is that people get more games,” he said.

“But we have been really focused on ball-work since Christmas. This is essentially a competition for winter hurling, so you have to ensure the lads are conditioned enough to forage for the ball on heavy pitches but that their skill levels are right up there as well.”

Players like Ballyahle’s All-Ireland winning rookie Eoin Cody are highly-rated and will be key in St Kieran’s progressing further in this year’s series.

Sitting in the semi-final position they had to wait some weeks before Cork’s CBC emerged from the All-Ireland quarter-final, and the sides will battle it out for a place in the final at the WIT Sports Campus tomorrow [throw-in, 2pm].

But it’s an entirely focused ‘Kieran’s side that will go in search of a 23rd All-Ireland title.

Last year Ciarán Brennan managed to represent the college hurlers and play with the Republic of Ireland Under 17 soccer team, but this season there are no other codes or sports to work around.

St Kieran's Daithí Barron lifting the trophy after winning the All-Ireland final last year. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“A couple of lads were playing rugby and soccer this year, but they decided to focus fully on hurling,” Hogan adds.

“We do try to get the balance right,” he added.

“We do as much work during the school day as we can, train lunchtime and that.

“The lads have their studies and they have other stuff to contend with and we tell them to come and train with us, enjoy the sessions and the teamwork, leave all their worries aside while they play.

“It’s so important for them to have a release and for us to see the enjoyment they gain out of playing.”

The pathway to becoming a senior hurler at St Kieran’s is well mapped out.

Once students enter their first term, they play in a county hurling blitz and an internal class league within the school.

Those who don’t make the first-year panel get more opportunities in additional county blitzes at the end of the school year.

The junior team features third and fourth-year students and those who don’t make the junior A team try out for the B side who play in a local competition later in the year.

Few are left behind as the players mature and it’s little wonder that the college boast an astonishing haul of 56 Leinster and 22 All-Ireland Colleges Senior Hurling Titles.

“The tradition here is huge and it inspires everyone,” Hogan says.

“But the lads this year are really just concerned about what they do themselves.

“They would like to get their names and pictures on the wall, but they can only focus on what lies ahead in the semi-final. They certainly won’t be weighed down by what we have done in past years. If anything, they are hungry to match it.”

