St Patrick's Athletic hitting stride as top-four bid continues with UCD win

UCD 1 St Patricks Athletic 2

Patrick O’ Connor reports from the UCD Bowl

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC picked up their second three points in six days when they recorded a well-deserved 2-1 win over UCD.

The Saints were the dominant side throughout and probably should have won the game by a greater margin but they will still be more than satisfied with the outcome, particularly in light of results elsewhere in the league.

Advertisement

The Students ran out of ideas in the final quarter while St Pat’s were full of running and looked like a side in great form as we head into the final quarter of the league campaign.

Pats took the lead as early as the eight minute after forcing a series of corners on their right side. Ronan Coughlan’s shot from the first corner was deflected away for a second and from the second effort Joe Redmond headed it across the box where Thijs Timmerman forced it home from close range.

It was no more than Tim Clancy’s side deserved as they were totally dominant in the opening stages.

They almost make it two in the 37th minute, hitting the crossbar after a goalmouth scramble, but immediately afterwards UCD had a breakaway attack which led to Thomas Lonergan flashing a low shot just wide of Danny Rogers’s goal.

St Pat's goalkeeper Danny Rogers celebrates the first goal. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

The visitors also got off to the perfect start in the second half when they went two goals ahead. UCD walked themselves into trouble when a back pass went astray and the lightning quick Serge Atakayi outpaced a back-pedalling Moore to stroke the ball into an empty net.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The response from the College team was impressive, however, as Dylan Duffy struck a sweet free kick past Rogers in the 60th minute to put themselves right back into the game with plenty of time left on the clock.

Atakayi had a chance to wrap it up for Pats in the 75th minute but Moore pulled off a great save to keep the game alive, while Jamie Lennon had another chance a few minutes later but he blasted high and wild when straight through.

UCD: Kian Moore; Sam Todd, Evan Osam, Michael Gallagher, Alex Dunne (Danny Norris 79), Dylan Duffy, Mark Dignam (John Ryan 60) Evan Caffrey, Donal Higgins (Alex Nolan 60) Sean Brennan, Thomas Lonergan.

St Patricks Athletic: Danny Rogers, Barry Cotter, Harry Brockbank, Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin, Serge Atakayi, Chris Forrester (Billy King 85), Jamie Lennon, Thijs Timmerman (Adam O’ Reilly 67), Ronan Coughlan (Eoin Doyle 57).

Referee: Oliver Moran