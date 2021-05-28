Dundalk recover after Monday's 5-1 thrashing to overcome St Pat's

Dundalk players celebrate the first goal of the game.

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dundalk 2

JIM MAGILTON had some strong words for the Dundalk players following the 5-1 loss to Bohemians, and they responded with a much-improved 2-0 defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park this evening.

A Sam Bone own goal and a second from David McMillan saw the visitors prevail, as Stephen O’Donnell — whose starting XI contained three ex-Dundalk players — came up short against his former club, with his side losing further ground at the top of the table.

Dundalk came into the game on the back of Monday’s disappointing defeat and Jim Magilton made three changes to the starting XI from that game, with Val Adedokun, Greg Sloggett and Patrick Hoban replacing Wilfried Zahibo, Daniel Kelly and the suspended Cameron Dummigan.

St Pat’s also made three alterations from the 2-2 draw with Derry City earlier in the week. Jamie Lennon returned from suspension, while skipper Ian Bermingham and attacker Mattie Smith also came back into the starting XI. Shane Griffin missed out through injury, while Ronan Coughlan and Alfie Lewis dropped to the bench.

After a disappointing start to the season, Dundalk came into this game in seventh on 14 points.

Pat’s, meanwhile, have enjoyed a considerably better first part of the campaign and were third ahead of today’s games, three points off leaders Sligo.

It was a scrappy opening 10 minutes with chances few and far between, but Smith tested Alessio Abibi with a header from a difficult position, after a well-executed Bermingham cross.

Moments later, John Mountney dragged a shot a few inches wide from a promising wide position, as Pat’s started to get the upper hand.

Dundalk then went close, as Patrick McEleney’s powerfully struck low free-kick had to be tipped behind for a corner by Vítězslav Jaroš.

Pat’s continued to do most of the attacking but struggled to create chances against a visiting side who sat back and looked determined to avoid a repeat of Monday’s five-goal hammering.

With 20 minutes of the first half remaining, a deep Smith cross found Billy King, who took it on his chest before striking it powerfully, but just over the bar, from a tight angle.

Dundalk were not entirely lacking in threat, though, and just after the half-hour mark, they scored on the counter-attack.

Hoban, McEleney and Michael Duffy were all involved in the build-up before a David McMillan cross-shot took a ricochet off Sam Bone and ended up in the back of the net.

Six minutes into the second half, Dundalk doubled their advantage.

A defence-splitting pass from Chris Shields found Hoban’s intelligent run, whose low cross from the right was slid home by McMillan.

The 32-year-old striker was involved down the other end moments later — he was required to head a Paddy Barrett header from a corner off the line, as Pat’s searched desperately for a way back into the game.

Pat’s went close again in the 56th minute, as Smith found himself through on goal, but fired wide from a tight angle.

The hosts went agonisingly close once more on the hour mark, as Alfie Lewis saw his goal-bound shot cleared off the line by the impressive Andy Boyle.

Lewis, Ronan Coughlan and Nahum Melvin-Lambert all came off the bench, as they attempted to rescue the game, but a hugely improved defensive display from the Lilywhites was keeping them at bay, with the Pat’s attackers only having occasional half chances to feed off.

The hosts rallied late on, but Dundalk’s backline held firm for only their second clean sheet of the season.

St Patrick’s Athletic: 1. Vítězslav Jaroš 2. John Mountney (Melvin-Lambert 73) 3. Ian Bermingham (McCormack 83) 4. Sam Bone 5. Lee Desmond 29. Paddy Barrett (Lewis 55) 6. Jamie Lennon (Coughlan 55) 8. Chris Forrester 7. Robbie Benson 15. Billy King 12. Mattie Smith.

Subs: 21. Barry Murphy 25. Josh Keely 9. Nahum Melvin-Lambert 18. Ben McCormack 10. Ronan Coughlan. 16. Alfie Lewis 27. Danny Norris 31. Kian Corbally.

Dundalk: 1. Alessio Abibi 5. Chris Shields 4. Andy Boyle 13. Raivis Jurkovskis 10 Greg Sloggett 8. Sam Stanton (Zahibo 83) 9. Patrick Hoban (Murray 66) 11. Patrick McEleney 7. Michael Duffy 29. David McMillan (Kelly 74) 10. Val Adedokun.

Subs: 14. Peter Cherrie 15. Darragh Leahy 16. Sean Murray 19. Wilfried Zahibo 27. Daniel Kelly 28. Ryan O’Kane 31. Mark Hanratty 77. Han Jeongwoo 90. Jesus Perez.

Referee: Neil Doyle