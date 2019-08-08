This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Pat's Drennan punished for dissent as part of four-match ban

The striker was dismissed with two yellow cards towards the end of his side’s loss to Dundalk.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 10:35 PM
52 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4758266
Mikey Drennan [file pic].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Mikey Drennan [file pic].
Mikey Drennan [file pic].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC striker Mikey Drennan will miss the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup after he was handed a four-match ban, three of which are for dissent.

Drennan was dismissed with two yellow cards in the latter stages of his side’s defeat to Dundalk last month for dissent, following a late challenge on Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers.

He has since been given a one-match ban for receiving five yellow cards as well as a three-match suspension for the dissent. The sanction means he will miss St Pat’s Extra.ie FAI Cup first-round clash with Bray Wanderers in Richmond Park on Friday 9 August.

“He just has to watch himself and you can’t be letting people down,” St Pat’s boss Harry Kenny told the Irish Mirror following that 1-0 defeat to the Lilywhites.

Earlier this year, Drennan was given an additional two-match suspension in addition to an automatic one-game ban after he received a red card for dissent in a clash with Bohemians.

The FAI have previously said they will be implementing a strict policy in relation to this offence.

Managers and captains of all clubs have been informed that players who use “foul, insulting or abusive language towards an official” could face at least a three-match ban. 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

