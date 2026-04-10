Jack Byrne's deflected shot sends Shamrock Rovers top for first time this season

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

THE WIND HOWLED and the rain swirled, but Shamrock Rovers never wavered.

For the first time this season, the champions are top of the Premier Division.

Just for good measure they came to the home of St Patrick’s Athletic to nudge them off their perch. Sean Hoare deflected Jack Byrne’s shot into his own net on nine minutes and from that point on Rovers performed with confidence and authority.

The Saints did have their chances, as you would expect on their own patch, but they lacked the sustained intensity or quality to get anything from the contest. Stephen Kenny’s side had fallen behind to both Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers here already this term and ran out 4-1 winners.

This was a different ball game altogether. Two defeats on the spin since going to the summit is a worrying indication of the ability of this Pat’s team to last the course. Rovers’ performance was a reminder of the consistency and clarity of thought required, especially on the back of a frantic 3-2 win over Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium on Easter Monday.

Stephen Bradley has his men getting in the groove and the joys of summer are still to come.

Pat’s started the night looking down on everyone else but will end it looking in the mirror.

Jack Byrne (left) scores. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The centre of the pitch in Richmond Park must have been the only part of Dublin not under a blockade over the last few days.

The Wolfe Tones – and their commemorative jersey – may have been celebrated on the pitch at half-time but there was no solidarity on show with the fuel protesters throughout the country here.

Byrne had the freedom of this corner of Inchicore when he got the ball about 40 yards from goal, slightly wide on the left. Pat’s had dropped deep to their 18-yard box and the midfielder was able to casually stroll towards goal.

By the time Jamie Lennon and Joe Redmond attempted to close him down 20 yards out Byrne already created the angle for a shot.

It was on target but not hit with much force, so much so that Sean Hoare’s attempt to clear it with a header actually ended up being sliced beyond a stranded Joseph Anang in goal.

Hoare was forced off through injury a few moments later – replaced by Tom Grivosti – and Pat’s could well have been back on level terms by the 13th minute.

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The Wolfe Tones on the pitch at half time. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

They had already started slowly, passive and somehow looking like they were low on confidence despite beginning the night top of the table.

The goal only served to dent their belief, yet a clever Chris Forrester pass and an even smarter turn on the outside of Pico Lopes by Ryan Edmondson created a great chance to equalise. The striker was 10 yards out but Ed McGinty’s assertiveness in rushing from his line to smother the shot was the deciding factor in preventing a sure goal.

Those two moments summed up the first half.

Rovers were sharp and purposeful, offering a threat from free play and also set-pieces. Pat’s, on the other hand, were timid.

Four minutes into the second half and the same traits were on show when Jake Mulraney, on his first return to Richmond Park since joining the champions over the winter, had a burst towards goal and shot over under Anto Breslin.

McGinty was booked for sliding fractionally out of his box with the ball in his arms and while the resulting free kick on the left came to nothing, it was a reminder of the concentration required for the away side.

The way things were shaping up it would be their biggest challenge.

The control Rovers had was helped from Graham Burke dropping deeper as an extra man in the half spaces, and teenager Victor Ozhianvuna put on another deftly stellar display alongside Matt Healy.

A superb goal-saving sliding tackle from Cory O’Sullivan also kept the Rovers clean sheet in tact after Grivosti showed some initiative with a foray forward and pass into the feat of Edmondson on 68 minutes.

The hosts threw Max Mata on to partner Edmondson but the onslaught never arrived.

Rovers were solid, organised and disciplined until the end, leaving with all three points and looking down on the rest.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; James Brown, Sean Hoare (Tom Grivosti 18), Joe Redmond (captain), Luke Turner, Anto Breslin (Darragh Nugent 79); Jamie Lennon, Barry Baggley (Max Mata 69), Chris Forrester (Jason McClelland 79), Kian Leavy; Ryan Edmondson.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Tunmise Sobowale, Pico Lopes (captain), Cory O’Sullivan; Jake Mulraney (Adam Brennan 72), Matt Healy, Jack Byrne (John O’Sullivan 72), Victor Ozhianvuna (Naj Razi 81), Danny Grant; Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 72), Michael Noonan (John McGovern 81).

Referee: Robert Harvey.

Attendance: 5,023