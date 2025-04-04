Stalemate as challengers St Pat's miss chance to make mark against champions Shels

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Shelbourne 0

THIS IS ALWAYS a fixture with edge and now, as these Dublin rivals vye for the title, there is an even sharper focus.

St Patrick’s Athletic started the night top of the Premier Division and Shelbourne could have ended the night there had they won and results elsewhere gone in their favour.

So, naturally, a derby that has offered so much in recent years ended in a stalemate here.

Shels had the better chances to triumph with substitutes Mipo Odubeko and Ali Coote having clear sights of goal only to fluff their lines.

Two big moments that won’t define a season by any stretch but could have given the champions a surge of momentum.

Not that Damien Duff seemed to be too bothered, marching onto the pitch at full-time and making a point of grabbing every one of his players with a kind of vigorous hug that made it clear this was a job well done away to the side that are aiming to take their crown.

Their last meeting in 2024, not long before Shels were crowned champions, was one of the most memorable encounters in recent history as Pat’s emerged from Tolka Park with a dramatic late 3-2 win after seeing a two-goal lead disappear.

There wasn’t the same level of drama here in front of a sold-out Richmond Park, but the emotional toil was evident by the end in front of 5,374.

Duff switched things up due to necessity with injury and suspension ruling out the likes of Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone and Sean Boyd. The latter is a focal point up front so it was a surprise to see the Shels boss also opt to leave Odubeko on the bench.

His bright start to life in Drumcondra may have dissipated – his only goal coming in the game was away to Waterford on 21 February – but his presence and sharpness on the counter attack is a potent mix, although Jamie Lennon’s return to the middle gave Pat’s more solidity in the middle.

Shels switched to a 5-3-2 with Mark Coyle dropping from midfield to right-side centre back in a three, so they were content for Pat’s to have the ball and pick their moment to pounce.

Organisation, discipline and intensity, not to mention quality when it counted, helped them become champions last year, and even more resolve is now required as rivals look to overcome them.

This was the challenge for Pat’s here but, as the night wore on, their control of the tempo was slowly wrested from them.

Other than a couple of tame efforts from distance in the first half, Brandon Kavanagh and Chris Forrester off target, and Ellis Chapman for the visitors, neither side properly threatened in open play.

St Pat's fans before kick-off.

By the hour Pat’s had turned to the bench for a spark. Jake Mulraney was a last-minute introduction to the starting XI after Simon Power was forced to withdraw in the warm-up.

The winger was then replaced by Jason McClelland just before Shels had a golden chance to take the lead on 68 minutes.

Odubeko had been sprung from the bench on before half time after John Martin was forced off with injury and he definitely began to offer more of an outlet. He made his own luck with the break of a ball in a challenge with Sean Hoare – making his first start of the season – that led to him striding towards the centre of the box.

With Anto Breslin on the cover from left back he decided to take the shot early from just outside the area. He tried to finish across his body to Joey Anang’s right but the Pat’s goalkeeper anticipated it and made an excellent save.

Again, the balance of power was delicately poised and heading into the final 10 minutes the returning Kian Leavy began to offer a renewed threat with his direct running and low centre of gravity.

Ellis Chapman shoots.

He replaced Kavanagh for the final quarter and instigated a sharp piece of interplay on the edge of the area between Mason Melia and McClelland that almost resulted in him beating Conor Kearns after being slipped through.

This time it was the turn of the Shels keeper to make an important save.

Duff was a ball of energy on the touchline in the final moments, sprinting from side to side, at one point bending over exasperated while roaring at his players to keep working.

Stephen Kenny cajoled his charges too but was looking on helplessly as Coote ghosted into the box to meet James Norris’ cross in the 90th minute.

He was unmarked and eight yards out but was unable to hit the target on a night when neither side found a way through.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang; Axel Sjoberg, Joe Redmond (captain), Sean Hoare, Anto Breslin; Jake Mulraney (Jason McClelland 62), Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon, Brandon Kavanagh (Kian Leavy 73), Zach Elbouzedi; Mason Melia.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle (captain), Lewis Temple, Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris; Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney, Ellis Chapman; Harry Wood (Ali Coote 73), John Martin (Mipo Odubeko 37).

Attendance: 5,374