Stade Francais cancel friendly as some players who tested positive for Covid-19 have lung damage

Some of the affected players appear to be "carriers of lung lesions."

STADE FRANCAIS HAVE cancelled a friendly match against RC Toulon after lung damage was discovered in some of their players who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement on the club’s website says that the affected players appear to be “carriers of lung lesions due to the virus”.

The squad and staff at the Top 14 side were placed in quarantine when 25 individuals from the Parisian outfit reportedly contracted the virus following their return from a pre-season camp in Nice.

Stade Francais previously cancelled a pre-season fixture with Brive after the positive cases were confirmed, and have now taken the same decision for their upcoming game against Toulon.

The statement reads that following the medical examinations who tested positive for Covid-19 “it appears that some of them are carriers of lung lesions due to the virus.”

“These lesions require a period of complete rest estimated for the moment at a minimum of one week and which will be added to the fortnight already observed.

“In addition, the seizure of the medical commission of the National Rugby League for an advisory opinion resulted in the cancellation of the friendly match against RC Toulon scheduled for 27 August.”

Stade Francais are due to open the new Top 14 term by hosting Bordeaux-Begles, who were top of the table when last season was declared over due to the pandemic, on 4 September.

