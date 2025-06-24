Advertisement
Steph Curry posing for photos during his visit to the Waterville Links course. Waterville Links Instagram
South Kerry-based golf club hosts NBA star Steph Curry

Curry played a round at the Waterville Links Golf Club.
1.55pm, 24 Jun 2025

NBA STAR STEPH Curry was in south Kerry this week where he played a round of golf at the Waterville Links Golf Club.

The four-time NBA champion was joined by his father, Dell, and brother, Seth, who is also an NBA player with the Charlotte Hornets. Damion Lee, an NBA title winner with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, was also playing with the group.

“It was an honour to host such incredible talent from the basketball world,” the Waterville Links Club wrote in an Instagram post, “We hope you enjoyed your day on the links!”

