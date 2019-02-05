This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Liverpool defender gets first job in management

Stephane Henchoz has been appointed as head coach of Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:35 PM
Stephane Henchoz pictured during his Liverpool days.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL centre-back Stephane Henchoz has been given his first job as a head coach at Neuchatel Xamax, the Swiss club announced on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old, who started his career at Neuchatel, takes over a side struggling to avoid relegation from the Swiss Super League, sitting bottom of the top flight.

Henchoz replaces former Switzerland midfielder Michel Decastel, having previously been the assistant coach.

The Swiss played 205 matches in six years for Liverpool after joining the English giants in 1999, winning four major titles, and also made 72 international appearances.

Henchoz retired in 2008 from playing after leaving Blackburn Rovers for a second time.

