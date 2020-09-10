Meadow makes great start to opening round of Major event in California

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS made a brilliant start to the second women’s major of the year as she lies three-under after 12 holes of the opening round of the Ana Inspiration in California.

Meadow is three-under after an excellent round to date and is joint seventh, just two shots off the lead held on her own by In Gee Chun.

So far Meadow has a trio of birdies and is yet to drop a shot while Cavan’s Leona Maguire finished one-over and Down’s Olivia Mehaffey is further back on five-over.

The second women’s major of the year is taking place at the Rancho Mirage course in California with a backdrop of severe heat due to wildfires in the area.

25-year-old Maguire finished with a 73 after her opening round’s effors. She finished on a bright note with a birdie on the 18th, a welcome boost after a slump in form in the middle of her back nine with bogeys on the 13th, 14th and 16th taking her from -1 to +1.

Maguire only dropped one shot in her first 12 holes, showing her consistent form as she fired nine pars.

Down amateur player Olivia Mehaffey endured a difficult back nine as she ended up five-over after a 77. In a round of fluctuating fortunes, Mehaffey had eight bogeys and three birdies.

She dropped three shots in her first four holes while grabbing a birdie in the other. Her form then steadied notably and after picking up shots on the 8th and 9th, Mehaffey had reached the turn in level par.

That was a position that still stood after the 11th but then her form unravelled with bogeys on 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18 as she dropped down the leaderboard.

