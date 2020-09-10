This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12°C Friday 11 September 2020
Meadow makes great start to opening round of Major event in California

Leona Maguire finished one-over and Olivia Mehaffey is five-over.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 11:29 PM
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS made a brilliant start to the second women’s major of the year as she lies three-under after 12 holes of the opening round of the Ana Inspiration in California.

Meadow is three-under after an excellent round to date and is joint seventh, just two shots off the lead held on her own by In Gee Chun.

So far Meadow has a trio of birdies and is yet to drop a shot while Cavan’s Leona Maguire finished one-over and Down’s Olivia Mehaffey is further back on five-over.

The second women’s major of the year is taking place at the Rancho Mirage course in California with a backdrop of severe heat due to wildfires in the area.

25-year-old Maguire finished with a 73 after her opening round’s effors. She finished on a bright note with a birdie on the 18th, a welcome boost after a slump in form in the middle of her back nine with bogeys on the 13th, 14th and 16th taking her from -1 to +1.

Maguire only dropped one shot in her first 12 holes, showing her consistent form as she fired nine pars.

Down amateur player Olivia Mehaffey endured a difficult back nine as she ended up five-over after a 77. In a round of fluctuating fortunes, Mehaffey had eight bogeys and three birdies.

She dropped three shots in her first four holes while grabbing a birdie in the other. Her form then steadied notably and after picking up shots on the 8th and 9th, Mehaffey had reached the turn in level par.

That was a position that still stood after the 11th but then her form unravelled with bogeys on 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18 as she dropped down the leaderboard.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

