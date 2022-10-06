Meadow two off the lead after impressive opening 68 in California

STEPHANIE MEADOW IS just two shots off the lead after an impressive start at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

A four-under 68 keeps her well in contention behind the US leader Alison Lee who finished her opening round with a six-under 66. Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Danielle Kang of the USA are joint-second on five-under.

Meadow picked up one bogey and five birdies throughout her round, three of which came between the 12th and 15th holes.

