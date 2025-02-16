Shamrock Rovers manager's stinging attack on "ridiculous and out of touch" Ireland boss

STEPHEN BRADLEY INSISTED his Shamrock Rovers side were worthy of at least a draw in their 1-0 derby defeat to Bohemians in front of a record League of Ireland attendance.

The Hoops boss acknowledged the significance of 33,208 people turning up for their opening Premier Division game of the season, but he also took the opportunity to hammer home the need for improved facilities around the country and an increase in funding to support growth.

Bradley also took the opportunity to criticise senior Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson for comments made in December after Rovers had beaten Borac Banja 3-0 in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

“(It would be) easier to pick them if they are playing regularly before the national team comes together, but I’m pretty sure a lot of teams in Europe are watching them, ‘who are these guys’ going this far, doing this good in the tournament’. So probably there is a lot of scouting on those players at the moment so hopefully they will get career change from this success,” Hallgrimsson said last year.

It was only when the topic of the record crowd was broached later in Bradley’s post-match press conference that he elaborated further on his anger with the Ireland manager.

“We’ve got to be very careful. It’s a good occasion, it shows what can be, but we’ve got to be very careful and not run away with ourselves either, and as a league let people off the hook and think that what we have domestically is acceptable. It’s not.

“This is great, but this isn’t sustainable. This isn’t going to happen every week. We’re crying out for facilities. Not just us, not just Bohs, across the board. It has to happen if we’re serious about taking the league forward.

“We’ve had positive steps, we’ve had TV come in which is great. Today shows potential but we’ve got to very careful and not take our eye off the ball on what’s really needed,” Bradley said, before being asked if the FAI and Government need to do more to speed up progress.

“There is no doubt they should be. Everyone in Irish football agrees on that. We have got an international manager telling my players to leave to have a chance to play for Ireland. That’s incredibly disrespectful to me and the league, and everyone who works every day in this league.

“That’s the message that came out after our European run at Christmas time. I think that shows you the thoughts they have on this league. They will give you sound bites but I think that really shows what they feel about the league.”

Hallgrimsson wasn’t in attendance for today’s game and Bradley has not spoken to him personally since those quotes in December. Graham Burke was capped while at Rovers under Martin O’Neill while Jack Byrne played for Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny.

“His comments on our players moving to give themselves a chance to play for the Ireland team are absolutely ridiculous. It is so out of touch with what we need, it is incredible,” Bradley said.

“I actually can’t believe [the media] did not pick up on it and he wasn’t questioned on it. We are trying to grow a league and entice players to stay here long, and improve on every aspect. And I am talking about everyone up and down the country, from volunteers to everyone who puts everything into it. And that comes out of the Ireland manager’s mouth. It is incredible.”

“I haven’t talked to them about it. But put yourself in our position, you are trying to recruit players and sign players and that is the message coming from the head of Irish football. It is not the message to be sending out.”

Continuing on that theme, Bradley said the comments could have a detrimental effect on Rovers attracting certain players.

“I don’t know but imagine you are an agent sitting there with your player ‘You can stay here but if you go there you have a chance of getting into the international squad’. That’s not right.

“It is completely wrong how we can accept that as a league. This is great. Well done to Bohs in terms of putting it on, the attendance shows the potential and it is another step forward.

“But let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture here; the facilities across the board need to improve. We need a real buy in and them comments show a complete disconnect between the national team and our domestic league. No matter what they say, it shows a complete disconnect.

“They (players) have to earn it. I totally understand that. We’re not looking for handouts. But the message needs to change. I can’t believe that is the message and I can’t believe you as the media didn’t call him on that. It is not good enough from youse.

“It is not my job to speak to him. Again, youse are the ones in the room who promote this league every week and do a good job. That needs to be called out. That is not acceptable.”