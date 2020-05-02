Quiz: What do you remember about Stephen Ferris' impactful career?

A GRAND SLAM winner, a veteran of two World Cups, a Lion and the key man in helping Ulster force their way to the Heineken Cup final in 2012. Stephen Ferris had achieved enough to err on the bright side when he hung up his boots at the age of just 28.

A punishing run of ankle and knee injuries meant that nobody got to see as much of Ferris as we would have liked, but it’s hard to say we didn’t see the best of him. The flanker made an immense impact on the game in his 35 Tests and 106 outings for Ulster. Polish up your trivia on the Maghaberry monster or plough right ahead…