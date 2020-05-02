This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 May, 2020
Quiz: What do you remember about Stephen Ferris' impactful career?

His career was too short, but he left an imprint all across Irish rugby.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 2 May 2020, 7:15 AM
A GRAND SLAM winner, a veteran of two World Cups, a Lion and the key man in helping Ulster force their way to the Heineken Cup final in 2012. Stephen Ferris had achieved enough to err on the bright side when he hung up his boots at the age of just 28.

A punishing run of ankle and knee injuries meant that nobody got to see as much of Ferris as we would have liked, but it’s hard to say we didn’t see the best of him. The flanker made an immense impact on the game in his 35 Tests and 106 outings for Ulster. Polish up your trivia on the Maghaberry monster or plough right ahead…

Against which of these sides did Ferris make his professional rugby debut in 2005?
Edinburgh Gunners
Aironi

Border Reivers
Celtic Warriors
Ferris made his international debut in the last match at the old Lansdowne Road. Who were the opposition?
South Africa
Samoa

Pacific Islands
Canada
Ferris did not start on the blindside for Ireland until his sixth cap. In what position did he make his full debut?
Lock
Openside

Number 8
Inside centre
As a 16-year-old, Ferris once won an all-island schools title in what individual sport?
Boxing
Javelin

100 metres
Golf
Can you name the France international prop who was given a 70-week ban for eye-gouging Ferris in a 2009 Heineken Cup clash?
Thomas Domingo
Wlliam Servat

Nicolas Mas
David Attoub
The flanker's only two international tries came in the space of eight days at Croke Park in 2010. Who was the team he claimed the first against?
New Zealand
South Africa

Argentina
Australia
He scored for the Lions too, but injury cut short his 2009 tour after how many appearances?
1
2

3
4
In 2013, Ferris was due to leave Ulster for Japan after a lucrative offer from what club?
Coca Cola Red Sparks
Mitsubishi Dynobars

Honda 50s
Sanyo Wild Knights
Ferris was a gifted athlete, blighted by injury before being forced to retire at 28. Who was the final team he faced as a player?
Leicester Tigers
Clermont Auvergne

Saracens
Stade Francais
No reflection on Ferris' body of work is complete without a look at his iconic rag-dolling of Will Genia in 2011. Can you name the Ireland player right on his shoulder throughout the forward drive?
Sean O'Brien
Paul O'Connell

Jamie Heaslip
Eoin Reddan
You scored out of !
Full Fez steam ahead
When you hit your straps there's no stopping you.
You scored out of !
Red Fez Redemption
A fine performance, but you were just shy of the requisite levels of fierce Fez-like intensity.
You scored out of !
Glass half Fez
A wobble here and there, but sure didn't we enjoy the journey.
You scored out of !
Fez in the water
A bit like Ferris in 2013, you just never got going.
Sean Farrell

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

