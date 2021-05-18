BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Stephen Ireland's son Joshua included in Irish U19s training camp

Jon Walters is also involved on the coaching staff.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 18 May 2021, 6:23 PM
22 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5440877
Irish U19s manager Tom Mohan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STEPHEN IRELAND’S SON Joshua has been included in a UK-based training camp for the Republic of Ireland U19s. 

Tom Mohan has assembled 35 players for a three-day camp this week to assess his options ahead of the U19 European Championship qualifiers later this year.

Former Irish international Jon Walters is involved in the camp, as he takes his first steps into coaching.

Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua is among the playing group, having previously represented England at underage level. He is one of three Stoke players included, along with David Okagbue and Sam Knowles. 

Callum Kavanagh, son of Graham, another former senior Irish international, is included too. 

Other names to look out for include Bosun Lawall, recently voted Watford’s Youth Player of the Year and Zak Gilsenan, who is now at Blackburn having previously been at Barcelona’s academy. He is also eligible to represent Australia. 

As part of the camp, a selection of Ireland’s underage goalkeepers have met up for specialised training overseen by Ireland U21 goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin.

The camp concludes tomorrow. 

Republic of Ireland U19 training camp squad: Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa); Connor Barratt (Birmingham City); Will Blease, Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers); Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers); Ruairi Behan (Burnley); Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion); Jay McGrath, Fionn O’Brien (Coventry City); Noah Watson (Crystal Palace); Ola Ibrahim, Cian Kelly Caprani (Derby County); Cian Coleman, Ben Andreucci (Leeds United); Arlo Doherty (Leicester City); Billy Brooks, Matthew Boylan (Lincoln City); Ed McJannett (Luton Town); Owen Mason (Mansfield Town); Callum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough); Sam Blair (Norwich City); Osakpolor Solomon (Nottingham Forest); Josh Seary, Harry Nevin, Jacob Slater (Preston North End); Sinclair Armstrong (QPR); Harvey Cullinan, Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United); Luke Pearce (Southampton); Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois); David Okagbue, Joshua Ireland, Sam Knowles (Stoke City); Caden Kelly (Sunderland); Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur); Bosun Lawall (Watford); Joe O’Shaugnessy (Wolves)

