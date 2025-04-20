MANAGER STEPHEN Kenny had high praise for Joe Redmond after the defender rescued a point for St Patrick’s Athletic against Shamrock Rovers on Friday.

Lee Grace’s goal appeared to have won it for the visitors in the 88th minute, but Redmond’s 91st-minute intervention meant the game finished 2-2.

The former Ireland boss hailed the 25-year-old club captain as well as his side’s resilience in the wake of the draw.

“We’re disappointed to concede that goal, but the good thing about the team this season is that we’ve thrown the kitchen sink at stuff at the end and it comes off,” Kenny said.

“Against Waterford in the 89th minute we’re 1-0 down and come back to get two goals in three minutes, then against Sligo Rovers we were 3-1 up goes to 3-3 and we’ve to go again and get the late winner, and there today we concede in the 88th minute and then went without both full backs — just like we did against Waterford taking both off — and we managed to get the equaliser through Joe from a great Jake Mulraney’s cross.

“In the second half, I liked the element of control we had, and we tried to put Kian Leavy and Jake Mulraney on to win it, but probably gave us a little issue out of possession tactically.”

Kenny continued: “It’s important to have that mentality, that anyone coming on late in games can make an impact, and it is important to have that belief, but it’s not easy. It’s easy to talk about it, but players have to go and do it. Ultimately, it’s the players that have gone and done that, and different players are coming up to do it.

“That’s Joe’s first goal of the season, he got a fair few last season, so he’ll be delighted to get off the mark. And for one so young as a captain and not an extrovert in any way, I think he’s a consummate leader by example, and he’s a hell of a player.”

Mason Melia had earlier opened the scoring for Pat’s in the 32nd minute.

It was the 17-year-old Tottenham-bound striker’s second goal in 10 appearances, and the manager felt the youngster did well in challenging circumstances.

“He had an interrupted week of training leading up to the game, and it’s very tough when you’re playing against a back five as the lone central striker.

“It’s a real education for him because it’s not silver service, you’ve got to really work. Obviously, Pico Lopes, Dan Cleary and Lee Grace are very experienced defenders, and very physical, so you’ve got to fight for every single thing.

“It’s great that he got the goal, a real striker’s finish, and that can only give him confidence.”