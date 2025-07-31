Stephen Kenny set for Ole Gunnar Solskjær test after Pat's progress

STEPHEN KENNY is looking forward to his side hosting a big game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed Besiktas next week, following St Patrick’s Athletic’s 3-2 aggregate extra-time Uefa Conference League win against Nomme Kalju tonight.

In difficult conditions, a stoppage time goal from Joe Redmond rescued Pat’s from elimination after the hosts went 2-0 up in Estonia.

Kalju were on the brink of victory after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit, but the visitors showed admirable resilience, and Jake Mulraney’s 93rd-minute goal sealed the Dublin side’s place in the next round.

“It had everything, really, four seasons in a game, finished with monsoon rain and puddles, and to be 2-0 down was hard to believe, but we showed great character to come back and win the game, which was really important,” Kenny said afterwards.

“We controlled the game early on and then to concede, they had a shot from distance but we didn’t concede any chances and they scored off their first chance, that was so disappointing and then when they scored again, it left us up against it, they were taking time out of the game, sitting in a back five then and it was difficult to come back and create the chances that we needed. We were very persistent. Their goalkeeper made some unbelievable saves in the game, but thankfully, we managed to get the equaliser and the winner.

“We used 17 players and we needed every one of them, it was a real squad effort.

It’s our fourth European game, and the journey continues. We got through this round, and we are delighted to win it because we know how hard it is to win away from home in Europe.

“We drew here but we were 2-0 down, to come back and do that and get through though we weren’t delighted to find ourselves in that position, everyone gave everything, we had setbacks such as Aidan Keena carried off with a possible thigh muscle injury, Jason McClelland had to go off injured as well but everyone who came on played their part, thankfully it was enough.”

90+1’ Redmond ⚽️

94’ Mulraney ⚽️



“The Saints are singing in the rain”



Our 2025 goal sponsors are @kavanaghspubd8 #StPatsFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WOTYgwPmVX — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 31, 2025

In addition, Kenny admitted he wasn’t sure if Mulraney’s winner, scored from a wide position, was originally intended as a cross or a shot.

“I haven’t asked him, you will have to ask him yourself. The free kick [for the first goal] was important. Jake is an explosive player; he was really fatigued after 89 minutes. When we got that free kick, we wanted him on the pitch. The keeper had saved it, as he saved quite a few shots, some great shots from Aidan Keena, for Joe Redmond to finish as coolly as he did was brilliant, and we needed it, needed that late goal; many people thought it was slipping away from us.

“We have shown a capacity to get late goals, which is important for us; we did it in the last round and the first leg of the opening round.

“They beat Rovers 4-2 a few years ago. It was a tough game here. We knew it was going to be a tough game here. We were in control for large parts in that first half. They have some good players, they have a physicality. Their centre forward leads the line really well and was a handful for us. They have some players who can cause problems, but we were definitely the better side over the 120 minutes.”

Kenny and co next face Turkish side Besiktas, who exited Europa League qualifying tonight after losing 2-0 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate against Shakhtar Donetsk.

In addition to Solskjaer, their squad also features several familiar names to most football fans, including former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, ex-Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and experienced Portugal international João Mário.

“They’re obviously a club with a lot of international players, they’re littered with international players. So they have a lot of quality. I haven’t really watched them play yet because I was firmly focused on Kalju.

“We’re staying here [in Estonia] tonight, and we’re flying home tomorrow. We fly home and we’re presenting on Waterford, because we play Waterford on Sunday, which is an important game for us. We have to prepare and be ready to go. And the players have to switch on for Waterford on Sunday, which is a big game for us. So definitely, that’s my full focus for now.

“And then on Thursday, it’s a brilliant game for anyone who loves football really. It’s a great game. We’re playing one of the big Turkish clubs. An institution in the capital, and to play them home and away is a big test for us. We’re going to have to prepare to make sure that we’re ready and give ourselves a big chance. We’ve Waterford on Sunday first and Sligo in the middle of the two games. So it will be a really tough ask.”