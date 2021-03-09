BE PART OF THE TEAM

Connacht's Stephen Kerins joins Bristol Bears on short-term deal

Pat Lam has again dialled up his former side.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,668 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5376046
Loan: Stephen Kerins will look to make an impression in England.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HIGHLY-RATED CONNACHT scrum-half Stephen Kerins has joined Bristol Bears on a short-term deal, the province has confirmed. 

The Sligo native will hope to pick up more game time with Pat Lam’s high-flying side in the Premiership. 

Director of Rugby, Lam, is facing something of an injury crisis in the half back positions. 

With Welsh international Ioan Lloyd picking up an ankle injury, the Bears are down to one fit out half. 

Full back Charles Piutau, centre Piers O’Conor and scrum half Andy Uren have reportedly offered to fill in at 10 as Lam prepares his side for a clash with Wasps on Friday night. 

Kerins was amongst the tries for Connacht Eagles in the A interpro draw against Munster  at the Sportsground on Saturday. 

How To Win At Dominoes: Listen to Pat Lam discuss his coaching philosophy on The42′s coaching podcast> 

 

The42 Team

