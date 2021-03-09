Connacht's Stephen Kerins joins Bristol Bears on short-term deal

Loan: Stephen Kerins will look to make an impression in England.

Loan: Stephen Kerins will look to make an impression in England.

HIGHLY-RATED CONNACHT scrum-half Stephen Kerins has joined Bristol Bears on a short-term deal, the province has confirmed.

The Sligo native will hope to pick up more game time with Pat Lam’s high-flying side in the Premiership.

Director of Rugby, Lam, is facing something of an injury crisis in the half back positions.

With Welsh international Ioan Lloyd picking up an ankle injury, the Bears are down to one fit out half.

Full back Charles Piutau, centre Piers O’Conor and scrum half Andy Uren have reportedly offered to fill in at 10 as Lam prepares his side for a clash with Wasps on Friday night.

Kerins was amongst the tries for Connacht Eagles in the A interpro draw against Munster at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

How To Win At Dominoes: Listen to Pat Lam discuss his coaching philosophy on The42′s coaching podcast>