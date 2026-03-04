More Stories
Stepehn Larkham: Staying put.
In-demand Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham extends contract

Former Australia fly-half had been linked with a role in the All Blacks set-up.
7.54am, 4 Mar 2026

BRUMBIES HEAD COACH Stephen Larkham extended his contract Wednesday with the Super Rugby club until 2028, rebuffing any potential moves.

The former Wallabies fly-half had been linked to a role within the All Blacks set-up, where Dave Rennie has been named head coach until the 2027 World Cup, but committed his immediate future to the Canberra-based side.

“I’m really excited to continue working with this group of players,” said Larkham, who was senior coach at Munster from 2019-22, on Johann van Graan’s ticket.

“We’ve built a squad with tremendous potential, and I want to help them develop and deliver rugby that the Canberra community can be proud of.”

The Brumbies have consistently been Australia’s top team since Larkham took over in 2022 and have started the 2026 season with three straight wins.

That included their first victory over the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch for 26 years.

Last year, they snapped a 12-year drought at Eden Park with a win over the Auckland Blues.

“Locking Steve down ahead of interest from other major suitors is a huge win for Canberra and the Brumbies,” said club chairman and his former Test teammate Joe Roff.

“His commitment to the club ensures stability and allows us to continue building a high-performance environment with a clear long-term vision.”

The Brumbies top the Super Rugby table and face the Queensland Reds at home on Saturday.

– © AFP 2026

