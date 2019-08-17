This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hansen irked by 'dumb' indiscipline during All Blacks' thrashing of Wallabies

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup thanks to today’s 36-0 victory against Australia at Eden Park.

By AFP Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,526 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4770507

ALL BLACKS COACH Steve Hansen refused to get carried away by the comprehensive 36-0 thrashing of the Wallabies today, saying he was “proud” of his side but that discipline remained an issue.

It was a ruthless performance by New Zealand at Eden Park, just five weeks before they start their World Cup defence, as they unleashed some pent-up rage after their hiding by Australia in Perth the previous week.

Kieran Read lifts the Bledisloe Cup New Zealand captain Kieran Read lifts the Bledisloe Cup. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

Rival rugby nations would have taken careful note just how sharp the All Blacks were, but Hansen was not prepared to write off the Wallabies despite the five-tries-to-nil shellacking.

“Both teams will go to the World Cup with a big chance of winning it,” he offered. “I was really proud of the boys, how they responded to last week. There’s been a lot of things said in the media and a lot of things spoken about within the team and that creates the pressure that you have to step up to the plate.”

“This week they’ve worked hard and everyone’s done their job, from the analysts through to the players, and you’ve got to be proud of them.”

Much of the pressure came from media taunts, particularly from Australia, that the All Blacks were too old and their hopes of a third consecutive World Cup were a rapidly fading dream.

It was criticism that stung, and once the All Blacks had weathered the best the Wallabies could throw at them at the start of the Test, they took control midway through the first half and never looked back.

Hansen’s selection of raw wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece paid off, with both in menacing form and both rewarded with tries.

The forwards, bossed by the Wallabies a week ago, were totally dominant. Even when hooker Dane Coles was yellow-carded, the All Blacks managed to march the Australian pack backwards with a seven-man scrum.

Steve Hansen Steve Hansen at Eden Park. Source: Photosport/Chris Symes/INPHO

Coles’ sinbinning for a dangerous tackle, and repeated tackle infringements by Sam Whitelock in the early stages of the match, came despite captain Kieran Read’s call for greater discipline after Scott Barrett was red-carded the previous week.

Hansen tempered praise of his star players, and the way his twin playmaker pairing of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga gelled properly for the first time. But he did not hold back on his criticism of Coles, promising his lack of discipline would be dealt with.

“He’s a man who plays with a lot of intent, a lot of attitude in every game he’s played in, including last week, so you’re going to get moments where he could do something that you would probably classify as dumb,” Hansen said.

“And that was right up there as good as it can get when you’re dumb.”

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie