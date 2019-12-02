This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steve Hansen confirms move to Japanese outfit

The former New Zealand boss has accepted a role at Toyota Verblitz.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:59 AM
38 minutes ago 1,598 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4914270
Steve Hansen following New Zealand's Rugby World Cup semi-final exit.
Steve Hansen following New Zealand's Rugby World Cup semi-final exit.
Steve Hansen following New Zealand's Rugby World Cup semi-final exit.

OUTGOING ALL BLACKS coach Steve Hansen confirmed he had accepted a role with Japanese side Toyota Verblitz.

Hansen, 60, announced late last year he would step down as All Blacks boss after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In their bid for a third straight World Cup success, New Zealand claimed third place at the tournament in Japan.

Hansen has now accepted a consulting and mentoring job with Top League team Toyota Verblitz.

“I have a new job, which involves me mentoring and consulting and advising at Toyota Verblitz in Japan,” he told All Blacks TV on Monday.

“The reason I couldn’t say before was because there wasn’t a contract signed, but since the World Cup we’ve signed one.

“It’s an interesting role. It’s not one as head coach, it’s more as an adviser, mentor and requires me to be up there somewhere between five to 17 weeks a year and the key thing is obviously to go in and work with the people who are in the environment.”

Hansen, who led the All Blacks to success at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, said he was looking forward to mentoring Verblitz head coach Simon Cron.

“Head coach is Simon Cron, who I know well and have a lot of time for, I think he’s going to be a very good coach and having the opportunity to help him grow is something that really excites me,” he said.

“Whilst we’re obviously wanting a winning Toyota Verblitz team, we also want an environment at the club that people can be proud of, that is very much like a family, all the things really that we’ve had in the All Blacks because I see that as what’s normal in any rugby team so if I can help in any way in trying to create that then that’ll be important too.

“So, whilst it’s not a full-time coaching role, it is a role that allows me to stay in the game, it’s also a role that allows me to have the family time that I want to have and I’m really looking forward to it and excited by it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie