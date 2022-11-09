Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ulster confirm signing of Springbok star Steven Kitshoff

The World Cup winner, who earned his 73rd South African cap against Ireland on Saturday, will head for Belfast next season.

18 minutes ago 2,018 Views 4 Comments
Springbok star Steven Kitshoff.
Springbok star Steven Kitshoff.
Image: David Davies

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South Africa loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff from URC champions the Stormers.

The 73-times-capped Springbok, who started against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, will join the northern province on a three-year deal upon the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup in France.

World Cup winner Kitshoff is widely regarded as one of the best operators in his position anywhere in the world, his reputation as a fearsome scrummager and dynamic ball-carrier preceding him during a career spent mostly with his native Western Province and the Stormers — whom he now captains — but which also included a stint with Bordeaux between 2015 and 2017.

“It’s clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it’s one that I want to be a part of,” said Kitshoff, a 2012 Currie Cup winner with Western Province and a URC champion with the Stormers last season. “With some big wins recently, it’s my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province.

I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. It’s going to be a change, but I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey, it’s going to be a really special moment.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “We are excited that a player of Steven’s quality has chosen to be part of the journey we are on as a club.

“As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

