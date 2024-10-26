Poacher turns gamekeeper as he is announced as the new Leitrim manager

LEITRIM HAVE PUT the last few troubling weeks behind them as they have named Steven Poacher as the new manager of the senior football team, subject to ratification by the county board, which should be a formality.

Following Andy Moran’s departure as manager, the previous year’s selector, Cavan’s Ulster-winning manager Mickey Graham had agreed to take it.

Advertisement

However, he stepped down a short time after that, citing ‘circumstances beyond his control’, widely believed to be a number of players who would not be committing to playing county football in 2025.

With preparations for the new season getting closer, they have appointed the former Down underage manager Poacher, who came to prominence as a coach under Turlough O’Brien when Carlow achieved some notable results in the 2018 Leinster championship and won promotion out of Division 4.

He later joined up with Anthony Cunningham in Roscommon and has coached the Fermanagh hurlers.

Poacher will be aided by Anthony McGrath, a Donegal native who has performed a number of coaching roles with his county up to senior level, as well as managing Queens’ at Sigerson Cup level.

The former Carlow player Daniel St Ledger, along with former Fermanagh midfielder Ryan Jones who is a Pharmacist in the county, will be additional coaches and selectors.

Barry McWeeney is set to take the U20 team, while Danny Beck and Ciaran Kennedy will be in charge of the county minor (U17) team.