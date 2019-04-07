This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monaghan boxing star Stevie McKenna cruises to dream pro debut victory

The 21-year-old, older brother of Aaron, made a real statement on his punch-for-pay bow.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 4:44 PM
https://the42.ie/4580867

stevie Great start: Stevie McKenna. Source: Sheer Sports Management.

MONAGHAN BOXING STAR Stevie McKenna has made a bright start to life in the punch-for-pay ranks, easing through his long-awaited professional debut last night.

The talented 21-year-old lightweight, older brother of Aaron [7-0, 4KOs], made short work of American Trey Branch at the Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, south-east Los Angeles.

‘The Hitman,’ who is a former Irish Senior Elite light-flyweight champion, stopped Branch [0-3], in less than a round, as he chalked 1-0, 1KO on his record.

“What a night,” the Smithborough sensation tweeted afterwards. “Done the business with a 1st round KO. Great to get the first one out of the way. Huge thanks to everyone that has supported me.”

Himself, his brother Aaron and their father and co-trainer, Fergal, relocated to California last year and like Aaron, Stevie is managed by Sheer Sports and is also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

stevie Source: Stevie McKenna Twitter.

Stevie — who may follow his Sheer stablemates, Aaron and Jason Quigley, in signing a promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy but other promoters are chasing his signature — has his second outing on a major show lined up for June.

Last week, 19-year-old Aaron maintained his fine unbeaten welterweight record with a hard-fought win over Mexico’s Loretto Olivas.

