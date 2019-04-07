Monaghan boxing star Stevie McKenna cruises to dream pro debut victory

Great start: Stevie McKenna. Source: Sheer Sports Management.

MONAGHAN BOXING STAR Stevie McKenna has made a bright start to life in the punch-for-pay ranks, easing through his long-awaited professional debut last night.

The talented 21-year-old lightweight, older brother of Aaron [7-0, 4KOs], made short work of American Trey Branch at the Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, south-east Los Angeles.

‘The Hitman,’ who is a former Irish Senior Elite light-flyweight champion, stopped Branch [0-3], in less than a round, as he chalked 1-0, 1KO on his record.

Stevie McKenna stops Trey Branch in less than a round. 1-0, 1KO. Lift-off for ‘The Hitman!’ pic.twitter.com/5cQePABSKG — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) April 7, 2019

“What a night,” the Smithborough sensation tweeted afterwards. “Done the business with a 1st round KO. Great to get the first one out of the way. Huge thanks to everyone that has supported me.”

Himself, his brother Aaron and their father and co-trainer, Fergal, relocated to California last year and like Aaron, Stevie is managed by Sheer Sports and is also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

Source: Stevie McKenna Twitter.

Stevie — who may follow his Sheer stablemates, Aaron and Jason Quigley, in signing a promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy but other promoters are chasing his signature — has his second outing on a major show lined up for June.

Last week, 19-year-old Aaron maintained his fine unbeaten welterweight record with a hard-fought win over Mexico’s Loretto Olivas.

