Sunday 16 August, 2020
Cormier retires after defeat ends UFC heavyweight trilogy with champion Miocic

The 41-year-old complained that he was blinded by an eye poke before losing out by unanimous decision.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 9:19 AM
Last night's main event.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Last night's main event.
Last night's main event.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STIPE MIOCIC RETAINED his UFC heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Cormier in Las Vegas last night. 

Regarded as two of the greatest fighters of all-time, the pair had one victory each heading into UFC 252′s main event. 

Unlike their previous two meetings, the bout went the full five rounds, with defending champion Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) retaining his belt — scoring 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 with the judges.

41-year-old Cormier (22-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) vented his anger afterwards about being on the receiving end of an eye poke, which referee Marc Goddard missed, before calling time on an incredible career.  

“I can’t see,” Cormier told Joe Rogan. “He did a good job. He was able to clinch and hold me against the octagon for long periods of time and I believe that separated the close rounds.

“I can’t see anything out of my left eye, it’s black but it is what it is. I told [referee] Marc [Goddard] but he said he thought it was a punch but after he said he’d seen it on the replay.”

It sucks,” he added. “Being on the losing end of two big fights, it’s a very sad position to be in, but I’ll deal with it the way I have dealt with things in the past.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s gonna be another title in the future, so that’ll be it for me. I’ve had a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a good fight.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

UFC 252 results – Main card

  • Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) 
  • Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via first-round TKO (4:40) 
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos via second-round TKO (3:47)
  • Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via second-round TKO (4:37) (Performance of the Night)
  • Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

Preliminary card

  • Vinc Pichel def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
  • Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig via first-round submission (armbar) (1:44) 
  • Daniel Chavez def. TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Livinha Souza def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via first-round TKO (4:28) 
  • Kai Kamaka def. Tony Kelley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Fight of the Night)

