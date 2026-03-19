THERE ARE A number of international players back in provincial action as Connacht travel to Ulster for tomorrow’s URC game at Affidea Stadium (KO: 7.45pm).
There are two changes to the Ulster front row from last week’s victory against Edinburgh with Ireland international Tom Stewart returning to start at hooker alongside loosehead prop, Angus Bell, and tighthead prop, Scott Wilson.
Captain Iain Henderson returns to the starting line-up alongside development lock Joe Hopes in the second row.
Your Ulster side to take on @connachtrugby tomorrow night at Affidea Stadium 🔥
Cian Prendergast captains Connacht and is one of five players who have come from international duty straight into the starting line-up.
Bundee Aki, fresh off his IRFU contract extension, try scorer Darragh Murray, Finlay Bealham and Academy prop Billy Bohan are also named in the starting XV.
Dave Heffernan has recovered from a two-month calf injury to complete the front row, while Sean Jansen and Paul Boyle have been passed fit to be included in the matchday 23. Jansen is retained at No 8 while Boyle is named among the replacements.
The forwards are completed by lock Joe Joyce and blindside flanker Josh Murphy.
Scrum-half Colm Reilly is retained while Jack Carty comes in at out-half. Cathal Forde shifts to outside centre, while the back three consists of wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings, and Academy full-back Sean Naughton.
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Internationals return as Ulster host Connacht
THERE ARE A number of international players back in provincial action as Connacht travel to Ulster for tomorrow’s URC game at Affidea Stadium (KO: 7.45pm).
There are two changes to the Ulster front row from last week’s victory against Edinburgh with Ireland international Tom Stewart returning to start at hooker alongside loosehead prop, Angus Bell, and tighthead prop, Scott Wilson.
Captain Iain Henderson returns to the starting line-up alongside development lock Joe Hopes in the second row.
The back row sees two changes, with David McCann starting at blindside flanker, Marcus Rea coming in at openside flanker and Juarno Augustus keeps his spot at No 8.
Having made his senior Ireland debut against Wales in the Six Nations, Nathan Doak returns to his province to start at scrum-half alongside fly-half Jack Murphy.
There are two changes to Ulster’s backline, with Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale returning to the starting line-up at outside centre. Ben Carson starts at inside centre.
In the back three positions, Zac Ward and Werner Kok start on the wings, and Michael Lowry completes the backline at full-back.
Having started for Ireland in their final three rounds of the Six Nations, prop Tom O’Toole returns to the match day squad among the replacements.
Cian Prendergast captains Connacht and is one of five players who have come from international duty straight into the starting line-up.
Bundee Aki, fresh off his IRFU contract extension, try scorer Darragh Murray, Finlay Bealham and Academy prop Billy Bohan are also named in the starting XV.
Dave Heffernan has recovered from a two-month calf injury to complete the front row, while Sean Jansen and Paul Boyle have been passed fit to be included in the matchday 23. Jansen is retained at No 8 while Boyle is named among the replacements.
The forwards are completed by lock Joe Joyce and blindside flanker Josh Murphy.
Scrum-half Colm Reilly is retained while Jack Carty comes in at out-half. Cathal Forde shifts to outside centre, while the back three consists of wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings, and Academy full-back Sean Naughton.
Ulster
15 Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. Jacob Stockdale
12. Ben Carson
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Angus Bell
2. Tom Stewart
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson (Capt)
5. Joe Hopes
6. David McCann
7. Marcus Rea
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Sam Crean
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Bryn Ward
21. Conor McKee
22. Jonny Scott
23. Ethan McIlroy
Connacht
15. Sean Naughton
14. Shane Jennings
13. Cathal Forde
12. Bundee Aki
11. Finn Treacy
10. Jack Carty
9. Colm Reilly
1. Billy Bohan
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe Joyce
5. Darragh Murray
6. Josh Murphy
7. Cian Prendergast
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Peter Dooley
18. Sam Illo
19. Niall Murray
20. Paul Boyle
21. Ben Murphy
22. Josh Ioane
23. John Devine
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