Internationals return as Ulster host Connacht

THERE ARE A number of international players back in provincial action as Connacht travel to Ulster for tomorrow’s URC game at Affidea Stadium (KO: 7.45pm).

There are two changes to the Ulster front row from last week’s victory against Edinburgh with Ireland international Tom Stewart returning to start at hooker alongside loosehead prop, Angus Bell, and tighthead prop, Scott Wilson.

Captain Iain Henderson returns to the starting line-up alongside development lock Joe Hopes in the second row.

The back row sees two changes, with David McCann starting at blindside flanker, Marcus Rea coming in at openside flanker and Juarno Augustus keeps his spot at No 8.

Having made his senior Ireland debut against Wales in the Six Nations, Nathan Doak returns to his province to start at scrum-half alongside fly-half Jack Murphy.

There are two changes to Ulster’s backline, with Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale returning to the starting line-up at outside centre. Ben Carson starts at inside centre.

In the back three positions, Zac Ward and Werner Kok start on the wings, and Michael Lowry completes the backline at full-back.

Having started for Ireland in their final three rounds of the Six Nations, prop Tom O’Toole returns to the match day squad among the replacements.

Cian Prendergast captains Connacht and is one of five players who have come from international duty straight into the starting line-up.

Bundee Aki, fresh off his IRFU contract extension, try scorer Darragh Murray, Finlay Bealham and Academy prop Billy Bohan are also named in the starting XV.

Dave Heffernan has recovered from a two-month calf injury to complete the front row, while Sean Jansen and Paul Boyle have been passed fit to be included in the matchday 23. Jansen is retained at No 8 while Boyle is named among the replacements.

The forwards are completed by lock Joe Joyce and blindside flanker Josh Murphy.

Scrum-half Colm Reilly is retained while Jack Carty comes in at out-half. Cathal Forde shifts to outside centre, while the back three consists of wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings, and Academy full-back Sean Naughton.

Ulster

15 Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Jacob Stockdale

12. Ben Carson

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

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1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson (Capt)

5. Joe Hopes

6. David McCann

7. Marcus Rea

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Sam Crean

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Bryn Ward

21. Conor McKee

22. Jonny Scott

23. Ethan McIlroy

Connacht

15. Sean Naughton

14. Shane Jennings

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. Jack Carty

9. Colm Reilly

1. Billy Bohan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Cian Prendergast

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Matthew Victory

17. Peter Dooley

18. Sam Illo

19. Niall Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Ben Murphy

22. Josh Ioane

23. John Devine