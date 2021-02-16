BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 16 February 2021
Stoke City vow to 'bring the perpetrators to justice' after vile online abuse of McClean

The Republic of Ireland winger and his wife have recently highlighted the ‘anti-Irish abuse’ and threats they have received.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 3:48 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

STOKE CITY HAVE offered further support to Republic of Ireland international James McClean, condemning the vile online abuse and threats he has been subjected to.

The Potters say they “will continue to work with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice,” following on from statements from the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] and England’s Professional Footballers’ Association [PFA] last night.

McClean recently highlighted the barrage of “anti-Irish abuse” he has received, with his wife, Erin, yesterday revealing the full extent and impact of the “constant” online abuse directed at them.

This includes threats to set their house on fire “and burn everyone inside it,” while Mrs McClean said she once watched a match in “absolute fear” after someone threatened to take a gun.

“Stoke City strongly condemn the vile anti-social abuse James McClean and his family very sadly continue to find themselves subject to,” a club statement reads.

“The club wish to reiterate their continued support for James, his wife Erin and their family.

“There is no place in society for discriminatory behaviour in any form and we believe anyone who thinks it acceptable to subject people to such abuse should be held accountable for their actions.

“We will continue to work with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Screenshot 2021-02-15 at 20.45.28 A recent Instagram story of McClean's. Source: James McClean Instagram.

The winger believes there is a different attitude towards “anti-Irish” abuse sent his way, compared to the tougher stance taken against other insults — racist or otherwise — sent to footballers online recently.

McClean wrote on Instagram on Friday: “Does being abused for being Irish and [is] anti-Irish abuse acceptable? Is it not popular enough to be seen to be knowledged [sic] or spoke about too? I have highlighted the abuse publicly on social media recently and the silence from everyone is deafening.” 

McClean’s stance towards the poppy has made him a target for English fans through the years, and recent messages have led to the PFA and FAI lending their support.

The PFA labelled the abuse “totally unacceptable,” while the FAI “has reached out to James in light of this most recent incident and assured him that the FAI will assist him in any way it can.”

“To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society,” FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added. “Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media.

“Only last week we commended the stance taken by English football against the abuse of footballers across all social media channels and we are examining how best we can take a similar stance.”

