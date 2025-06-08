Advertisement
Ireland's Bosun Lawal.
Stoke star links up with Ireland squad ahead of Luxembourg trip

Bosun Lawal missed a large portion of the Championship season through injury.
12.15pm, 8 Jun 2025

STOKE CITY midfielder Bosun Lawal has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s game away to Luxembourg.

The 22-year-old joined the Potters from Celtic last summer in a reported £2 million (€2.4 million) deal.

But Lawal missed most of the season due to a medical stress fracture in his lower back.

The setback reduced the midfielder to just seven Championship appearances for a Stoke side that finished just two points above the relegation zone.

Lawal’s full debut came on the final day of the season in the 0-0 draw with Derby County.

The former Ireland U21 international previously impressed on loan at League One side Fleetwood Town, scoring six goals in 42 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

The player’s versatility could prove useful for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, as he has been deployed at centre-back, central midfield and right-back during his young career.

Lawal is part of a 24-player squad that trained this morning before heading to Luxembourg later today.

He has yet to be capped at senior level, but was a late call-up for the squad ahead of the friendly with Hungary last summer.

