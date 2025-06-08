Stoke star links up with Ireland squad ahead of Luxembourg trip

STOKE CITY midfielder Bosun Lawal has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s game away to Luxembourg.

The 22-year-old joined the Potters from Celtic last summer in a reported £2 million (€2.4 million) deal.

But Lawal missed most of the season due to a medical stress fracture in his lower back.

The setback reduced the midfielder to just seven Championship appearances for a Stoke side that finished just two points above the relegation zone.

Lawal’s full debut came on the final day of the season in the 0-0 draw with Derby County.

The former Ireland U21 international previously impressed on loan at League One side Fleetwood Town, scoring six goals in 42 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

The player’s versatility could prove useful for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, as he has been deployed at centre-back, central midfield and right-back during his young career.

Lawal is part of a 24-player squad that trained this morning before heading to Luxembourg later today.

He has yet to be capped at senior level, but was a late call-up for the squad ahead of the friendly with Hungary last summer.