Strong finish sees Wexford overcome Carlow

Wexford 2-28

Carlow 1-21

WEXFORD CLAIMED THEIR third hurling league victory of their Division 1B campaign as a strong finish saw them overcome Carlow this evening on home soil.

Lee Chin came off the bench to help them claim honours, while Mark Fanning converted a late penalty to seal their success.

The game brought together two unbeaten sides, Wexford having defeated Antrim at home and Down away, both by narrow margins in their opening two encounters. Carlow had only one game played, but that was a victorious one at the expense of Down.

Wexford held a 1-14 to 1-11 advantage at half-time, Ross Banville providing them with a boost in the 11th minute when he found the net.

Advertisement

Carlow’s response was swift and impressive, Fiachra Fitzpatrick bagging the 17th-minute goal that tied the teams at 1-5 apiece. Carlow moved in front 1-10 to 1-9 approaching half-time, but Simon Roche (3), Darren Rodd, and Jack Redmond strung together the run of points that sent Wexford three clear at the break.

Carlow notably fought back in the second half, and Marty Kavanagh’s pair of frees nudged them in front by the 50th-minute mark, 1-17 to 1-16. Carlow were still ahead thanks to Chris Nolan pointing in the 53rd minute, 1-19 to 1-18, but in the last quarter, Wexford kicked for home.

Lee Chin made an impact off the bench to bring the teams level, Tomas Kinsella, Jack Redmond, Simon Roche, and Chin again added further points to send them four clear.

That burst placed Wexford in the driving seat, and Fanning’s late strike to the net confirmed their success.

Both teams are on the road for their next games, Wexford facing a trip to Dublin on Saturday, 21 February, while Carlow are away to play Antrim on Sunday, 22 February.