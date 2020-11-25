BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Advertisement

Stuart Bingham makes UK Championships' second 147 in 24 hours

It comes a day after Kyren Wilson’s maximum break in Milton Keynes.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,158 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5278378
Stuart Bingham (file photo).
Image: Steven Paston
Stuart Bingham (file photo).
Stuart Bingham (file photo).
Image: Steven Paston

STUART BINGHAM COMPILED the second maximum break in as many days at the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.

Less than 24 hours after Kyren Wilson scored a 147 against Ashley Hugill, Bingham repeated the feat in the sixth frame of his first round match against Zak Surety.

Wilson cheekily reacted on Twitter, writing: “Cheers @Stuart__Bingham – had to take my limelight didn’t you – Race to 2 Max’s take the pot”

Bingham’s 147 was the seventh of his career, and took him clear in fourth place on the all-time list of maximum makers, behind Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and John Higgins.

It was also the third tour maximum in just two weeks after Judd Trump produced a faultless frame en route to winning the Northern Ireland Open at the same venue last week.

Bingham’s maximum lifted him one frame from victory against Surety and after his opponent briefly rallied, the former world champion went on to wrap up victory 6-2.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie