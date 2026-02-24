'He's always had it in him' - McCloskey praised by Ulster coach Murphy

RICHIE MURPHY HAS praised the performances produced by Ireland’s Ulster contingent in the Six Nations and has singled out Stuart McCloskey for his epic effort at Twickenham last weekend.

“He’s always had it in him,” Murphy said as the Ulster coach prepares for Saturday’s return to URC action at the Ospreys during the down week for the Six Nations.

Referencing the much viewed clip of McCloskey hunting down and destroying Marcus Smith late in last Saturday’s stirring Ireland victory, Murphy said: “What’s nice to see is the desire he had late on in the game, when the game was won, to close that space and get back and catch Smith. Brilliant.”

“I suppose he’s getting a fair few nicknames now as well with the Irish fridge (The French have dubbed McCloskey ‘Frigo Irlandais’).

“But there’s so much more to his game than just his size,” he added.

“And all four lads have done really well,” Murphy said, in reference to Robert Baloucoune, who has been excellent, as well as replacements Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole.

Robert Baloucoune scores a try for Ireland against England last weekend.

“It is very satisfying to see how well the lads have done and by the sounds of things, the other (Ulster) guys who haven’t played yet have done well too while in camp.”

Indeed, though Jacob Stockdale has remained with Ireland – doubtless due to James Lowe’s injury – who are scheduled for an open training session at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, Ulster will have Cormac Izuchukwu in addition to the as yet unused national squad members Nathan Doak, Jude Postlethwaite, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward available for Saturday’s trip to the Brewery Field.

Murphy continued: “The minute you start (purely) focusing on green jerseys you’re in trouble.

“It’s really what you do in the white jersey and that’s one of the things that we’ve tried to drive with the players.

Ulster coach Richie Murphy.

“If they play really well for us and the team is successful, more players are going to shine, and more players are going to get that opportunity (with Ireland).”

“We’re on the back of a decent few weeks,” Murphy said.

“We’ve got players playing at the very top level of the game (with Ireland), and our A team had a really big win last week against Munster so we’re looking forward to getting back into the URC.

“We’ve been in Wales twice this year and lost twice and that’s something that we need to put right.”