Stubbs hits maiden century as South Africa make 343-4 against Ireland

TRISTAN STUBBS smashed a maiden one-day international century as South Africa piled up 343-4 against Ireland on Friday.

The 24-year-old Stubbs finished undefeated on 112 off 81 balls with eight fours and three sixes as the Proteas tried to wrap up the three-match after winning the opener by 139 runs on Wednesday.

Stubbs made 79 in that match and was merciless again on Friday, reaching three figures from 75 deliveries as the Irish attack wilted despite using seven bowlers.

Stubbs shared a 103-run partnership for the third wicket with the recalled Kyle Verreynne and 92 for the fourth wicket with Wiaan Mulder.

Verreynne made 67 from 64 balls with Mulder speeding to 43 off 34 deliveries.

The only cloud for the Proteas was seeing skipper Temba Bavuma forced to retire with an elbow injury sustained as he scrambled to avoid a run out.

“Temba Bavuma has sustained a soft tissue injury on his left elbow. The injury occurred when he dived at the non-striker’s end trying to make ground in the 12th over of South Africa’s innings,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa.

“He will not take the field and Rassie van der Dussen will captain in his place.”

Opening batsman Bavuma was on 35 when he was forced to call it quits.

