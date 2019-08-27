Success for Ireland at World Rowing Championships as quintet book semi-finals spot

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty were part of the Irish team that reached the semi-finals.

IT WAS A good day for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria, as five athletes earned a spot in the competition’s semi-finals.

Lydia Heaphy’s third-place finish on day three in the lightweight single sculls repechage saw her progress to the next round.

In addition, the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty also secured a place in the semis, after finishing second in their repechage, behind China in first.

An overall top-eight finish at the event would guarantee the quartet a spot at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The men’s team of Hugh Sutton, Miles Taylor, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy fell narrowly short of qualification. A fifth-place finish meant they had to settle for a place in Friday’s B final.

There was success too for Ireland at the event on Monday, with Gary O’Donovan among the athletes progressing.

