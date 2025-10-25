Sunderland climb to second place after rocking Chelsea with 91st-minute winner

Chelsea 1

Sunderland 2

CHEMSDINE TALBI STRUCK a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sunderland stunned Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old Morocco international strode unmarked into the box to sweep home after Brian Brobbey had held the ball up all on his own against two defenders, sparking delirious scenes amongst away supporters in the Shed End.

The game had been a fierce contest, but if Chelsea’s ambitions extend to pushing on from last season’s fourth-place finish, then this is the kind of even fight they will need to learn how to edge.

Sunderland were much their equal for long periods, and there can have been few teams since Enzo Maresca took over that have come here and looked so comfortable on the ball, so ready and able to attack Chelsea.

They fell behind to Alejandro Garnacho before the game had had a chance to settle, a quick breakaway down the left that was finished off by the £40 million summer signing to score his first Blues goal.

Maresca had said he is not ready to jump aboard the long throw-in bandwagon, but Sunderland showed they had the hang of the top-flight’s latest attacking trend to equalise through top-scorer Wilson Isidor, finishing off after Nordi Mukiele’s launch had caused chaos inside the box.

Goalkeepers Robin Roefs and Robert Sanchez both had saves to make, and a draw would have been a fair result, before Talbi’s late finish made it a remarkable one.

Newcastle United 2

Fulham 1

SKIPPER BRUNO GUIMARAES got Newcastle out of jail with a 90th-minute winner to extend Fulham’s Premier League losing streak to four games.

The Brazil international, who had earlier wasted a glorious opportunity, followed up after goalkeeper Bernd Leno had saved substitute Will Osula’s shot to snatch a 2-1 victory for the Magpies when they once again misfired in front of a crowd of 52,125.

Jacob Murphy had given Eddie Howe’s men a first-half lead, but they were unable to build on it and were made to pay 11 minutes after the restart when Sasa Lukic levelled to set up a tense conclusion during which Guimaraes had the final say.

Fulham’s early momentum was punctured after 18 minutes when Murphy dispossessed Calvin Bassey just inside his own half and raced away before steering the ball across Leno and in off the far post.

Bruno Guimaraes was Newcastle’s match-winner. Richard Sellers / PA Richard Sellers / PA / PA

The visitors were level in the 56th minute when Alex Iwobi picked out half-time substitute Kevin, whose introduction added fresh vigour to his side’s efforts, on the left and Raul Jimenez’s shot from his cross crashed against the crossbar before Lukic headed the rebound past the stranded Nick Pope, clashing heads with Sven Botman in the process.

Guimaraes dragged a shot just wide and Ryan Sessegnon blocked substitute Anthony Elanga’s strike before Leno saved Sandro Tonali’s follow-up, and after Joelinton had headed into the side-netting, the Fulham keeper pulled off a fine save to keep out Tonali’s goal-bound effort.

However, he was finally beaten for a second time at the death when William Osula burst forward after Sessegnon had lost the ball and although Leno kept out his attempt, Guimaraes pounced.