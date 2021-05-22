BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 22 May 2021
Two assists from Aiden McGeady not enough for Sunderland as Lincoln edge to League One play-off final

Sunderland threatened an unlikely comeback but were ultimately beaten 3-2 on aggregate.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 May 2021, 6:58 PM
Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA
Aiden McGeady.
Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA

Sunderland 2

Lincoln City 1 

Lincoln City win 3-2 on aggregate

LINCOLN CITY ENDURED a mighty scare in the opening stages of the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Sunderland to edge through to a decider against Blackpool. 

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Sunderland clawed their way back to level in the tie within 33 minutes. Aiden McGeady set up both goals for Sunderland, first for Ross Stewart and then Charlie Wyke. 

Lincoln, however, regained the aggregate lead 12 minutes after the half-time break through Thomas Hopper, and it was enough to eke out an aggregate victory. 

Irish U21 striker Anthony Scully started the game for Lincoln, while Aiden O’Brien was a second-half substitute for Sunderland. The result sends Lincoln through to the Wembley decider against Blackpool at Wembley tomorrow week. Sunderland, meanwhile, are condemned to a fourth-straight season in England’s third tier. 

