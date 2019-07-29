This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crunch Super 8s clash between Mayo and Donegal set for Sky Sports coverage

The TV details for this weekend’s football games have been confirmed.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 29 Jul 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,098 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4744293
Michael Murphy and Aidan O'Shea at the coin toss during their league encounter.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Michael Murphy and Aidan O'Shea at the coin toss during their league encounter.
Michael Murphy and Aidan O'Shea at the coin toss during their league encounter.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FINAL ROUND of Super 8s action is taking place this weekend and all four games are set for TV coverage.

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the Group 1 showdown between Mayo and Donegal at 6pm in Castlebar on Saturday night, where a place in the All-Ireland semi-final is at stake. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

The British broadcaster will also air Kerry’s trip to take on Meath, on Sky Sports Action, which throws-in at the same time. 

On Sunday, RTÉ will televise the Omagh meeting between Tyrone and Dublin, while Cork’s home tie against Roscommon will be available to view online on the RTÉ Player. Both those Group 2 games throw-in at 4pm.

Saturday

Super 8s Group 1, Phase 3
Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm - Sky Sports Action

Sunday

Super 8s Group 2, Phase 3
Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm - RTÉ Player
Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie