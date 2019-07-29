Crunch Super 8s clash between Mayo and Donegal set for Sky Sports coverage

Michael Murphy and Aidan O'Shea at the coin toss during their league encounter.

THE FINAL ROUND of Super 8s action is taking place this weekend and all four games are set for TV coverage.

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the Group 1 showdown between Mayo and Donegal at 6pm in Castlebar on Saturday night, where a place in the All-Ireland semi-final is at stake. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

The British broadcaster will also air Kerry’s trip to take on Meath, on Sky Sports Action, which throws-in at the same time.

On Sunday, RTÉ will televise the Omagh meeting between Tyrone and Dublin, while Cork’s home tie against Roscommon will be available to view online on the RTÉ Player. Both those Group 2 games throw-in at 4pm.

Saturday

Super 8s Group 1, Phase 3

Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm - Sky Sports Action

Sunday

Super 8s Group 2, Phase 3

Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm - RTÉ Player

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2

