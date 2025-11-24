Swansea appoint ex-Liverpool development coach as manager

SWANSEA CITY have appointed Vítor Matos as their new manager on a four-year contract.

The Championship club parted ways with Athlone native Alan Sheehan after a disappointing start to the season that saw them pick up four wins from 15 matches.

Ex-Ireland international Darren O’Dea briefly had an interim stint in charge, overseeing the club’s 3-0 loss to Bristol City, with Matos watching the game from the stands.

Matos’s only previous experience as a senior manager has been with Portuguese second-tier side Marítimo, helping the club win six of his 11 matches in charge and guiding them to third in the table.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old was also part of Jurgen Klopp’s staff at Liverpool, joining as the club’s elite development coach in October 2019, while also assisting with training sessions and game planning for the club’s U23s and first team.

He left Anfield in conjunction with Klopp’s departure, and served as number two to ex-Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, but the pair were sacked after just six months in their roles.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have appointed Kim Hellberg as their new head coach, the English Championship club announced Monday.

The 37-year-old, previously in charge of Swedish side Hammarby, replaces Rob Edwards, who left for Premier League strugglers Wolves earlier this month.

This is a first job for Hellberg outside his native Sweden, although he had been in talks with Boro’s second-tier rivals Swansea City earlier this month.

Hellberg will take over officially later in the week, with Adi Viveash remaining in caretaker charge for the home game against Championship leaders Coventry on Tuesday.

Boro remain in second place, seven points behind the Sky Blues, after only losing two of their 16 league games so far this season.

The top two clubs at the end of the regular campaign will be promoted automatically to the lucrative Premier League.

Additional reporting by AFP