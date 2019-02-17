Swansea become second Championship side to reach FA Cup last 8

SWANSEA BEAT BRENTFORD 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup today.

Elsewhere, there was no upset, as Crystal Palace comfortably beat League One outfit Doncaster Rovers 2-0.

They join Wolves in the last eight, with the Premier League side defeating Bristol City earlier today.

More to follow

