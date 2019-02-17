This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 February, 2019
Swansea become second Championship side to reach FA Cup last 8

Meanwhile, there was no upset at the Keepmoat Stadium, as Crystal Palace overcame Doncaster.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 5:59 PM
Swansea City's Bersant Celina (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Nick Potts
Swansea City's Bersant Celina (right) celebrates scoring.
Swansea City's Bersant Celina (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Nick Potts

SWANSEA BEAT BRENTFORD 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup today.

Elsewhere, there was no upset, as Crystal Palace comfortably beat League One outfit Doncaster Rovers 2-0.

They join Wolves in the last eight, with the Premier League side defeating Bristol City earlier today.

