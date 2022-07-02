Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 2 July 2022
Swiatek's remarkable 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledon

She was defeated in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet

By AFP Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 5:57 PM
Iga Swiatek in action during her Ladies’ Singles third round match against Alize Cornet.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Iga Swiatek in action during her Ladies' Singles third round match against Alize Cornet.
Iga Swiatek in action during her Ladies’ Singles third round match against Alize Cornet.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IGA SWIATEK was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world number one’s 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third-round tie.

The top seed was on the back foot right from the start of the match, broken in her first two service games, and could not get back on level terms.

The 20-year-old broke at her first opportunity in the second set but Cornet broke back immediately, repeating the feat twice more as Swiatek’s game fell apart.

Swiatek made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display.

She had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February at Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open.

Cornet is contesting her 62nd consecutive Slam, matching Ai Sugiyama’s record.

In reaching the fourth round, the French player matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round.

“It reminds me of the time I beat Serena Williams on the same court eight years ago,” she said.

Wimbledon results on Saturday on the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Christian Garín (CHI) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x29) 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x19) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Jason Kubler (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1

Women

3rd rd

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-4, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Simona Halep (ROM x16) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-4, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova (USA x20) bt Coco Gauff (USA x11) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1

Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-1, 6-1

More to follow

