Shortt, Kelly and McSharry seal clean sweeps and Walshe claims fourth title

STROKE CLEAN SWEEPS for John Shortt, Jack Kelly and Mona McSharry, a fourth national title for Ellen Walshe and another Irish Record from Shortt highlighted the penultimate night of racing at the Irish Open Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials in Bangor on Saturday.

Shortt continued his outstanding form as he set new Irish and Championship Records in the 200m Backstroke, completing a clean sweep of the backstroke titles this week. Already the record-holder in the 100m Backstroke with his 53.17 swim from earlier in the week, Shortt went under 1:56 for the first time in his career, stopping the clock at 1:55.70 – a performance that ranks him third in the world this year. The 19-year-old improved on his previous lifetime best of 1:56.07, set at the Giant Open in Paris three weeks ago, and bettered his own Championship Record of 1:56.61 from the 2025 Irish Open.

Shortt said: “Brilliant, you know, I think the last two weeks have been really solid, you know in terms of every time I’ve gotten in the water this season I’ve improved, so I think it’s been a really solid last three days and you know I’m excited to see where the Summer goes.”

Mona McSharry. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

It was a full podium of National Centre Limerick swimmers for the 200m Backstroke as Shortt’s team-mates Neddie Irwin and Emmet Cousins finished second and third, just one hundredth of a second separating them in 2:03.35 and 2:03.36 respectively.

Jack Kelly completed a hat-trick of Breaststroke titles as he claimed his third national win of the week in the 100m Breaststroke, setting his second Championship Record in the process.

Kelly touched in 59.90, shaving one hundredth of a second off Darragh Greene’s 2024 Championship Record of 59.91, which he had equalled in the morning heats. The swim added to the 50m Breaststroke Championship Record he set on Thursday. Greene finished second in the final in 1:00.60, with Bangor’s Adam Bradley taking third in 1:00.81, as all three swimmers went under the European Championships consideration standard. 18-year-old Bradley set a new Irish Junior Record in the final, breaking Eoin Corby’s 2019 standard of 1:01.05.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry completed her Breaststroke clean sweep with victory in her favoured 100m Breaststroke. Racing for Marlins SC, McSharry clocked 1:06.27, the third‑fastest time in the world this year. National Centre Limerick’s Ellie McCartney secured her second silver medal of the week in 1:07.60, with both swimmers going under the consideration standard for the European Aquatics Championships, and McCartney also inside the Commonwealth Games standard. University of Limerick’s Eimear Doyle completed the podium with bronze in 1:10.52.

Ellen Walshe was once again outstanding as she claimed her fourth national title of the week with victory in the 400m Freestyle. Already crowned champion in the 100m and 200m Butterfly and the 400m Individual Medley, Walshe showed her versatility with a personal best of 4:12.54, a time inside the consideration standard for the European Aquatics Championships. Loughborough’s Fleur Lewis finished second to take commemorative silver in 4:18.93, while National Centre Ulster’s Victoria Catterson secured national silver in 4:19.81. Sundays Wells’ Clare Custer, the 800m Freestyle champion, completed the podium with bronze in 4:21.40.

The Female 200m Backstroke Final proved a tight contest, with Lottie Cullen (National Centre Ulster), Grace Davison (Ards) and Maria Godden (National Centre Limerick) locked in a battle for the medals. Cullen, already crowned 100m Backstroke Champion, produced a strong finish to take gold in 2:12.23, just 0.14 seconds clear of 100m and 200m Freestyle Champion Davison, who touched in 2:12.37. Both swimmers recorded times inside the consideration standards for the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games. Godden secured the bronze medal in 2:14.94, while Aer Lingus’ Julia Dziedzic placed sixth in 2:19.00, adding another European Aquatics Junior Championships consideration time to her tally.

Olympic Champion Daniel Wiffen claimed his second national title of the week with victory in the Open 400m Freestyle, adding to 800m Freestyle gold from the opening night of racing. Wiffen controlled the race from the outset, touching home in 3:49.35, a time inside the consideration standards for both the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games. Behind him, Larne’s Nathan Wiffen and National Centre Limerick’s Cormac Rynn were inseparable as they charged to the wall together, sharing the silver medal in 3:54.12.

Competition continues tomorrow.