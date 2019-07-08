This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tadic signs seven-year Ajax extension with deal to stay on as coach

The Serbian international will continue to play until 2023, before moving onto the club’s coaching staff.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 10:19 PM
8 minutes ago 445 Views No Comments
Tadic was a key player for Ajax last season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DUSAN TADIC HAS signed a new seven-year contract with Ajax that includes an agreement to stay on as a coach at the Dutch club after he retires.

The Serbia international, 30, thrived after arriving from Southampton a year ago and was a key player as Ajax won a domestic double.

Tadic hit 28 Eredivisie goals and scored another nine in the Champions League as his side, who announced his new deal on Monday, reached the semi-finals.

Fellow forward David Neres has said he is not going to leave Ajax and Tadic has also committed his future to the club.

His contract now runs to 2023, but Ajax confirmed there is an agreement for Tadic to stay as a coach for a further three years.

“We have had a great season, but I have been very happy here from the moment I joined this special club,” Tadic said.

“I think everything here is great. I have a good relationship with the fans, the staff, the players and everyone who works for the club.

“It’s great when a club offers you such a contract. It is a motivation for me to show even more. It also gives me more responsibility and I love that.

“I want to start as a coach after my career. We will see when that will be, we will do it step by step. At the moment I still feel great, that’s the most important thing.”

He continued to Ajax TV: “One day I want to start my career as a coach at Ajax. I think there is no better place to start than here. 

“I love the philosophy of Ajax and the way of thinking. That was also the reason for me to play football here. I think about football in the same way that I think about football. 

“I hope that if I become a coach in a few years, my team will play as Ajax does.”

Ajax have lost Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and captain Matthijs de Ligt is expected to join Juventus.

The 19-year-old defender has reached an agreement with the Italian champions, who are negotiating with Ajax.

The42 Team

