Antrim defeat Tipperary, Carlow rescue dramatic draw against Laois in Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Antrim 4-12 Tipperary 2-13

Laois 2-17 Carlow 2-17

***

THERE WAS LATE drama in Portlaoise as Carlow came from six points down entering injury time to rescue a draw in their Tailteann Cup opener.

Aaron Amond hit Laois for two goals and secure a deserved draw at 2-17 apiece.

The Carlow forward scored with 2-2; the second goal a 74th-minute penalty and the last kick of the game.

Laois led 2-9 to 0-8 at half time, with Mark Barry and Rioghan Murphy raising the green flags.

That duo led their scoring charge: Barry finished with 1-6 (one penalty, one free), while Murphy clipped 1-2. Evan O’Carroll, meanwhile, hit 0-4 (two frees).

While Amond was Carlow’s top scorer, Conor Doyle stepped up with five points from play and Darragh Foley nailed four frees.

In today’s other Tailteann Cup tie, Antrim were 4-12 to 2-13 winners against Tipperary.

Ruairi McCann (two), Kavan Keenan and Eunan Walsh scored the Saffron’s goals at Corrigan Park, Belfast, while Conor Sweeney starred for Tipp with 1-7 (one penalty, two frees).

The hosts made a strong start with Keenan and Walsh rattling the net, and they had carved out an eight-point advantage by the 25th minute.

Tipperary responded well, though, with a Paudie Feehan goal reducing the deficit to 2-6 to 1-7 at half time.

McCann scored his first major on the restart, and Tipp soon trailed by seven again.

Sweeney slotted a penalty in the 48th minute, but McCann soon cancelled it out when he completed his brace.

The closest Tipp — with Ryan McQuillan in scoring form — got was within three points, but Antrim closed the game out to win by five.

