Tender process opens for Tallaght Stadium naming rights

A TENDER PROCESS for naming rights of Tallaght Stadium is now open, South Dublin County Council has confirmed.

Citing it as a “unique and exciting” opportunity to partner with “the only municipal stadium of its kind in Ireland”, officials are hoping the ongoing €11.5 million investment in upgrading the venue will play a part in attracting suitors.

Tallaght Stadium is home to the current League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers, with the Ireland women’s side and men’s U21 team playing their home internationals there.

Capacity is set to rise above 10,000 once the latest North Stand development is finalised, with South Dublin County Council also confirming they hope to stage a concert there within the next 18 months as on-pitch space brings that towards 20,000.

The tendering process is to be overseen by the council, Tallaght Stadium and Core Sponsorship.

Ireland fans celebrate after a women's international. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

A cornerstone of the statement released by the council highlighted the success and positivity surrounding the various football teams that play there.

“The venue also hosted the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Finland, resulting in Ireland securing a play-off for the World Cup for the first time,” it read.

“It also hosted Shamrock Rovers recent game with Djurgårdens, and will feature upcoming encounters with Gent and Molde as part of the UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures.

“The successful tenderer will benefit from a multitude of commercial options including substantial branding opportunities, extensive editorial mentions, TV broadcast and digital media exposure, ticketing and venue rental opportunities.”

The statement confirmed that the latest redevelopment is set to be finalised by July 2023, adding: “will cement Tallaght Stadium’s UEFA Category 4 status, allowing for the hosting of all UEFA competitive fixtures, including Internationals, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League games.”

Daniel McLoughlin, chief executive of South Dublin County Council, explained: “This significant commercial opportunity represents another exciting milestone in the development of Tallaght Stadium.

“The venue has proved to be an incredible success within South Dublin County and in Tallaght, serving as a unique identifier, source of pride and focus point for the wider community.

“The naming rights to the Stadium represents a unique opportunity for a new commercial partner to be right at the heart of a thriving community which will benefit directly with the reinvestment of funds arising in local sporting and community projects.”