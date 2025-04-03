Referees’ body says James Tarkowski should have been sent off against Liverpool

REFEREES’ GOVERNING BODY Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) accepts Everton defender James Tarkowski should have been shown a red card in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby, the PA news agency understands.

Tarkowski was shown a yellow card, which was upheld by VAR, for an early foul on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Everton defender clearly won the ball, but caught Mac Allister high on the back of the calf with his follow-through.

It is understood the PGMOL acknowledges Tarkowski’s card should have been upgraded to red as the follow-through met the threshold for serious foul play.

Referee Sam Barrott felt the challenge was reckless in real time and VAR checked the on-field decision of a yellow card, but PGMOL believes a review should have been recommended for the original decision to be overturned.

Speaking after the match, Toffees boss David Moyes admitted his side were “lucky” Tarkowski did not see red.

“I thought at the time it was a brilliant tackle for a derby game,” Moyes said.

“You people are all asking for (physical play) and then when you get it you want a sending-off, so be careful what you wish for.

“I thought it was a brilliant tackle, but since I’ve seen it and come back in we could have been lucky he didn’t get a red.

“It looked high, but it depends what era you want to watch your football in.”