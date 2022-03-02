Vieira praises Dublin teenager after he impresses in first start for Crystal Palace

18-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN-born Tayo Adaramola made his full senior debut for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup fifth round win against Stoke City last night.

The Ireland underage international, who lined out for St. Mochta’s FC and St Kevin’s Boys as a youngster, played 65 minutes of the 2-1 victory at left-back.

It was his full debut for the club, having made his first appearance as a late substitute against Hartlepool in the previous round.

“It was a really good experience for him,” Palace boss Patrick Vieira said of the exciting defender. “I think he did some really good stuff. He showed his potential.

“We have to support him and keep working with him. You could see that he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he likes to do. That is part of developing young players as well.

“There is a platform there to develop him. Being there in games like that and in the first-team dressing room will give him that confidence to work as a player.”