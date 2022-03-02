Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

Vieira praises Dublin teenager after he impresses in first start for Crystal Palace

Tayo Adaramola helped Patrick Vieira’s side to a 2-1 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup fifth round.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 6,164 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5698385
Tayo Adaramola fights for the ball with Stoke City's Tommy Smith.
Image: Ian Walton
Tayo Adaramola fights for the ball with Stoke City's Tommy Smith.
Tayo Adaramola fights for the ball with Stoke City's Tommy Smith.
Image: Ian Walton

Updated 44 minutes ago

18-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN-born Tayo Adaramola made his full senior debut for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup fifth round win against Stoke City last night. 

The Ireland underage international, who lined out for St. Mochta’s FC and St Kevin’s Boys as a youngster, played 65 minutes of the 2-1 victory at left-back. 

It was his full debut for the club, having made his first appearance as a late substitute against Hartlepool in the previous round. 

“It was a really good experience for him,” Palace boss Patrick Vieira said of the exciting defender. “I think he did some really good stuff. He showed his potential.

“We have to support him and keep working with him. You could see that he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he likes to do. That is part of developing young players as well.

“There is a platform there to develop him. Being there in games like that and in the first-team dressing room will give him that confidence to work as a player.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie