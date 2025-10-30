More Stories
Sailor Ewan McMahon and triathlete Hollie Elliott will both benefit from the scholarship fund. Shauna Clinton/SPORTSFILE
Eight athletes and two teams to share $320,000 Olympic scholarship fund

Olympic hopefuls get a financial boost on the road to Los Angeles 2028.
3.37pm, 30 Oct 2025

EIGHT OF IRELAND’S Olympic hopefuls, as well as two teams, will share a $320,000 (€276,000) scholarship fund to help in their qualification bid for Los Angeles 2028.

World heptathlon silver medallist Kate O’Connor, middle-distance specialist Andrew Coscoran, and Olympians Grace Davison (swimming) and Ronan Byrne (rowing) are among the eight individual athletes to benefit from the fund.

They’ll be joined by cyclist Aoife O’Brien, sailor Ewan McMahon, triathlete Hollie Elliott, and swimmer Evan Bailey.

Each individual will receive up to €26,500 over the four-year cycle to help offset some of the training and travel costs of their qualification campaign.

Ireland men’s hockey team, and Ireland women’s 3×3 basketball team, will also receive $50,000 (€43,000) each in funding.

“The funding [is] provided through the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity Programme, and supported by Team Ireland’s commercial programme,” the Olympic Federation of Ireland said in a statement on Thursday.

